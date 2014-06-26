Cecil Chambers of Orcutt, 1940-2014

Posted on June 26, 2014 | 1:09 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Cecil Chambers of Orcutt died May 18, 2014. He was born April 18, 1940.

Cecil lived in Oklahoma during his younger years, graduated from Muldrow High School and joined the Air Force, serving from 1957 to 1961 and as a reserve until 1963.

While serving in England, he married beautiful Pamela and his first daughter, Michelle Virginia, was born.

Cecil moved back to the States and in 1961 began working in the automobile business with Reiman-Turpin Pontiac and Kendon Volkswagen in Los Angeles. While in Los Angeles, he married darling Lynda and daughter Cynthia Renee was born.

Moving to Santa Maria in 1974, he purchased Stellabotte Volkswagen, made some great friends, and in 1991, after 30 years of sales and service, ended his auto career as owner/dealer of Santa Maria Volkswagen-BMW-Subaru.

Cecil enjoyed people and treated all equally with respect and generosity. He left our world a better place with his kindness.

Cecil loved fine food and great wine, but most of all he loved “his girls” Michelle and Cynthia. He loved teaching them the finer aspects of life — great travels, restaurants and cooking at home.

He was very proud of the special relationship he had with both Brandon and Jason Padilla and Brandon’s wife and children. He was “Uncle” to Hunter and Stephan Hall and loved their parents Joe and Dorreen.

Cecil took time when available to hunt and fish with his friends and taught the art of gun handling, hunting and the love of the outdoors to Brandon and Jason.

Cecil was preceded in death by parents, three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his daughter Michelle and Roy Booth in England, daughter Cynthia Chambers in Florida, sister Dottie and husband Kaye Lyons in Santa Maria, brother Roy Chambers in Bakersfield, brothers Robert and Jimmy Chambers, sister Jeannie Cleveland in Texas, and his grandchildren Lee, Dean, Samantha and Cassandra and great-grandchildren in England.

Our gratitude for the best of medical care goes to Dr. Ourieff, Dr. Sweeney and their staffs at Marian Medical Center, Cottage Hospital, Cedars Sinai Medical Center and all of the wonderful and talented doctors and nurses caring for him.

Please consider donating to Marian Hospice or Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, or do as Cecil did many times: If you see military personnel in a restaurant; purchase a meal for them.

We will celebrate Cecil’s great life at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 29 at the Santa Maria Country Club.

