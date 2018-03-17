Cecilia Bloom Hollenhorst, 93, Formerly of Santa Barbara

Posted on March 17, 2018 | 2:45 p.m.

Source: Linda Rose Subject

Cecilia Bloom Hollenhorst.

After nearly 93 years on this planet, an angel took Ceil’s hand and said, “Grammy, it’s time to come home.”

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota to a family of 14, Ceil left home at 18, first marrying Leonard Downs (son Gary), then Harold Hollenhorst (daughters Anne, Kathleen and Linda).

She worked her way up in the restaurant industry, eventually owning Highland Food to Go.

In a time when divorced women raising kids was less common, Ceil worked hard to support her family on her own, managing restaurants and eventually running the catering department of the Radisson Hotel in Minneapolis, where her band of catering “girls” loved her.

Growing tired of the cold winters in Minnesota, Ceil escaped to California, making homes in Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Francisco and eventually “retiring” to Santa Barbara, where her daughter Linda Rose (Don) and beloved granddaughter Lindsay lived.

She loved watching Lindsay’s softball and soccer games, sitting by the fire, and watching a good sunset. Retirement, however, was not in Ceil’s vocabulary and she was soon back to work at the Santa Barbara Elections Office in the courthouse.

Ceil loved her job there, working the overnight elections shift with buddies Madeline and Suzanne. A lifelong Democrat, she appreciated political discussions and loved yelling at politicians on TV.

Her final years were spent in Arizona, near her daughter Kathy Howell (Brad), where she enjoyed living on a golf course.

She is predeceased by her daughter Anne and granddaughter Lindsay Rose. She is survived by daughters Kathleen Howell (Brad), Linda Rose (Don); son Gary Downs (Linda); granddaughter Kiersten Hegna (Marty); and great grandsons Alexander and Ian.

Although small in stature, Ceil was a mighty force who lived fully and loved deeply. Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Mom.

“May you be in Heaven a half hour before the devil knows you’re dead.” — Irish Proverb.

— Linda Rose Subject.