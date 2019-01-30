Cecilia F. Phillips, of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019

Posted on January 30, 2019 | 12:46 p.m.

Source: Becky Saffold

Cecilia F. Phillips was born on May 30, 1928, in Santa Barbara, CA.

The eldest of four children born to Carmelita and Felix Beltran, Cecilia graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946 and began her career working as a telephone operator at General Telephone Company, then at Personal Services, and finally at UCSB's Communication Services, where she eventually retired.

An avid reader from an early age, Cecilia could be seen with a book, newspaper or crossword puzzle in hand on any given day. Her curious streak led her to travel to various places in the United States and abroad, such as Alaska, Washington, D.C., and Australia to name a few places she visited.

Married to the late Wayne L. Phillips from 1950-82, Cecilia was the proud mother of four children, Michael (Dawn) Phillips, Anne (Jim) Elwell, twins Rebecca (Richard) Saffold and Elizabeth (Luis) Ruiz; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

An avid sports fan, Cecilia enjoyed attending sporting events her children and grandchildren participated in. She was also a die-hard Dodger fan to the end!

Until her health started declining, Cecilia was involved with Saint Raphael's Church, Catholic Charities and the Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation.

Her expertise in quilting and needle arts enabled her to create beautiful blankets and wall hangings. She spent many hours crocheting and knitting blankets for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and various charities.

Most recently, Cecilia was able to enjoy a 90th birthday celebration at Valle Verde Health Center, where she resided for the past few years. Family and friends came from near and far to celebrate this momentous occasion with her.

The family is eternally grateful for the care and compassion that Cecilia received at Valle Verde.

Cecilia passed away on Jan. 27, 2019, at age 90.

At Cecilia's request, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. A reception will immediately follow in the Activity Center at Valle Verde Health Center, 900 Calle de los Amigos.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara or the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

— Becky Saffold