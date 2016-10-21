Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:37 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Cecilia Fund Marks ‘Affaire of the Heart’ Fundraiser with Moroccan Theme

A client shares her personal story of recovery as supporters gather to raise funding and awareness for the Santa Barbara organization

Cecilia Fund board members, from left, Rochelle Rose, Barbara Howell, Bette Saks, Sigrid Toye, Sallie Coughlin, Marion Schoneberger, Susan Johnson, Nikki Rickard, La Shon Kelley and Sharon Kennedy at the third annual Affaire of the Heart fundraiser Oct. 1 at the Music Academy of the West. Not pictured: Victoria Bessinger and Evie Vesper.
Cecilia Fund board members, from left, Rochelle Rose, Barbara Howell, Bette Saks, Sigrid Toye, Sallie Coughlin, Marion Schoneberger, Susan Johnson, Nikki Rickard, La Shon Kelley and Sharon Kennedy at the third annual Affaire of the Heart fundraiser Oct. 1 at the Music Academy of the West. Not pictured: Victoria Bessinger and Evie Vesper. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | October 21, 2016 | 3:22 p.m.

More than 100 supporters gathered Oct. 1 at the Music Academy of the West to celebrate the third annual Affaire of the Heart for The Cecilia Fund.

Newly rebranded, The Cecelia Fund, formerly the St. Cecilia Society, has been in operation since 1891, making it Santa Barbara’s oldest charity. The all-volunteer group is dedicated to, most often anonymously, paying dental and medical expenses for those in dire circumstances. The job of investigating whom the recipients should be is a quiet, private affair that takes place among knowable hospital administrators, social workers and the Cecilia Fund board of directors.

Each year, Affaire of the Heart has a different cultural theme. This year’s event was created with a Moroccan theme with entertainment provided by the UCSB Middle East Ensemble and creative skin designs provided by Henna Me Beautiful.

The special event was organized by the entire board of directors, including co-presidents Susan Johnson and Marion Schoneberger, Victoria Bessinger, Sallie Coughlin, Barbara Howell, Sharon Kennedy, La Shon Kelley, Nikki Rickard, Rochelle Rose, Bette Sakes, Sigrid Toye and Evie Vesper.

The purpose was to learn more about and support The Cecilia Fund, a highly thought-of organization that has no permanent place of business or even a phone listing.

Top sponsors included the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, Clear Concepts, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, Ladeen and Stephen Miller, Easy Lift Transportation, Help Unlimited, Home Instead Senior Care, the Senior Programs of Santa Barbara Fund, the Gracie Charitable Trust, Judy and Rob Egenolf, the Dreier Family Foundation, Union Bank and many others. Nikki Rickard baked shortbread cookies for the farewell goodie bags.

Board co-presidents Schoneberger and Johnson opened the short program by welcoming everyone and mentioning some examples of medical needs that the Fund paid for during the past year, which totaled more than $100,000, Johnson said,

“Although we help many individuals, we rarely meet the people we help,” she said.

Board member Toye encouraged the assembled guests to continue to donate to the group in order to meet the increasing number of clients seeking help.

Cecilia Fund board co-chairs Susan Johnson, left, and Marion Schoneberger.
Cecilia Fund board co-chairs Susan Johnson, left, and Marion Schoneberger. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

A personal story by a client funded by The Cecilia Fund, Ms. E, was shared with the audience. She explained that she was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer shortly after she went through a divorce. Now a single mother of three young children, she described the struggle to raise the children and go through chemo and other treatment. Ms. E said she was just too weak and sick to work. Ultimately, some medical bills went unpaid.

“I didn’t have any disability insurance to cover the costs," she said. "I was just too tired to even open the bills after awhile.”

Ultimately, Ms. E’s health returned, and she looks vibrant. She has reopened her business and is back to work.

“The Cecelia Fund was such a lifesaver to me. To have that unpaid medical bill covered for me, without my even asking for it, was just a miracle. I felt like someone understood and cared about me,” she said.

Started 124 years ago as the St. Cecilia Society, a small group of women musicians who staged musicals to raise the money needed to furnish patient rooms at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Once the hospital evolved into a fully functional facility, the group formed a charitable organization that raised funds by asking community members to join.

The Fund continues to seek funding to continue its valuable work. Click here for more information or to donate.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].

Sponsors Ann Kratz, left, and Nancy Tillie from Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Sharon Kennedy of Sharon Kennedy Estate Management and Easy Lift Transportation Executive Director Ernesto Paredes.
Sponsors Ann Kratz, left, and Nancy Tillie from Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Sharon Kennedy of Sharon Kennedy Estate Management and Easy Lift Transportation Executive Director Ernesto Paredes. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
