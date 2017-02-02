Cecilia Fund Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary at Annual Membership Tea

Santa Barbara’s oldest private charity continues a long tradition of helping defray dental and medical costs for those in need

About 125 members and supporters recently got together for The Cecilia Fund’s traditional annual tea at the historic Santa Barbara Club. The occasion, coincidentally, was the 125th anniversary of Santa Barbara’s oldest private charity, which has been steadily, and often anonymously, defraying the dental and medical costs of those in need.

Founded in 1892, the St. Cecilia Society was originally named after Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music and the Catholic patron saint of the blind. The nondenominational organization began as a small orchestral group that would play music for local residents to help financially support the newly founded Cottage Hospital.

The organization began under the guidance of Elise Hall, a musician, and the spouse of one of Cottage Hospital’s founding members, Dr. Richard Hall. The all-woman group then expanded its concert-making and performed in the larger Arlington Hotel before it was destroyed in the 1925 earthquake.

The organization’s first charitable task was to provide a single hospital bed in the St. Cecilia Room of Cottage Hospital where the needy received care free of charge.

In keeping with its musical beginnings, local violinist Alison Petry performed before the tea. Attendees Joan Canby and Debbie Andrews, great-granddaughters of early members, were just a couple of the guests who had long histories with the organization.

Guest speakers at the tea included author/historian Erin Graffy, who spoke about what it was like in Santa Barbara 125 years ago, and Santa Barbara Dental Clinics' chief dental officer, Domenic Caluori, DMD, who spoke about his gratitude for the support of his clients’ needs by The Cecelia Fund.

“When I came to the Santa Barbara dental clinics two years ago, I was totally amazed about the existence of this caring organization,” he told the guests. “I have never experienced this in all my years of practice. The Santa Barbara community is truly blessed by The Cecelia Fund and its tradition of quietly giving.”

Private donations and membership dues fund the organization today, but in the early 1900s, the club also began to host a fair each Valentine’s Day named the “Cecilia Fair,” which helped raise money for the organization in the small but growing town of Santa Barbara.

Members of the community would gather for tea and light fare and, after dining, the tables and chairs were pushed to the walls and the guests danced the night away. The Cecilia Fair was the talk of the town and one of the most exciting nights of the year for what was then a very rural Santa Barbara.

Since those founding days, the organization has grown and no longer holds private recitals. Instead, it carries on the tradition of the annual tea in January and another special event in the fall to raise money to fulfill its mission.

The fund now distributes $100,000 year to meet the medical costs for those who have no other means to pay for them. Requests are submitted by social workers, physicians and dentists, not directly by the clients. The board of 12 women reviews each request and stretches the budget to fund, or partially fund, as many requests as possible. The lowest cost from medical and dental providers also is negotiated.

The Cecilia Fund is a volunteer group without paid staff or a permanent office. The organization’s low overhead aligns with its straightforward mission of providing funding to assist with medical and dental care.

“The Cecilia Fund is one of Santa Barbara’s most venerable nonprofits and has supported people in need for many decades with a caring approach and a human touch,” said Joanne Rapp, a Cecilia Fund supporter.

The organization is also touted by clinical social workers as one of the best charities to work with because of its lack of bureaucracy. Once a referral is received, the members take a vote to determine if the cause is worthy of a donation.

If the vote passes, the organization cuts a check on the spot and the respective medical institution handles the rest. The most urgent requests receive a response within a day.

“2016 was a very busy year for us,” board co-chair Marianne Schoenberger told Noozhawk. “We received 109 separate medical and dental applications totaling requests for over $270,000. Out of the 109 cases presented, we were able to fund 87 of them in the amount of $181,000. This does show that we still have a strong need for funding this important work.”

Co-chair Susan Johnson reported that 20 cases already were referred in the first month of the year.

“Your help is needed more than ever,” she said.

Cecelia Fund client Debbie was a young, first-time mother whose son Sean was born with a “major cleft lip and palate that needed immediate attention.”

Within a few weeks of his birth, Debbie was told she needed to take Sean to see specialists at Stanford University Hospital. Sean eventually needed five surgeries before he turned 2 years old. Because money was tight, Debbie was referred to the St. Cecilia Society (now The Cecilia Fund) for help.

“Each time we made the long trek up to Stanford, they provided money for gas and food,” Debbie said. “Their support was so invaluable that I will never forget their kindness. We wouldn’t have made it without them.”

Today, Sean is a happy and thriving young man.

The Cecelia Fund continues to help generate awareness and provide for low-income Santa Barbara County residents who need assistance to pay critical medical or dental bills. Its history of integrity and connection to the community is honorable, and the deeds that have been performed by the organization in the span of 12 decades are legendary.

Click here for more information about The Cecilia Fund, or contact board member Sigrid Toye at 818.992.8806.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf