Cecilia Fund Names Co-chairs of 125th Annual Tea

The Cecilia Fund has announced that Marion Schoneberger and Susan Johnson will be co-chairs of the charity's 125th Annual Tea taking place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

Guest speakers for the event will be Erin Graffy, an award-winning author/historian; and Domenic Caluori, chief dental officer for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Schoneberger and Johnson are co-presidents of The Cecilia Fund and have served for the past three years. Other board members include Victoria Bessinger, Sallie Coughlin, Barbara Howell, Lashon Kelley, Sharon Kennedy, Nikki Rickard, Rochelle Rose, Bette Saks, Sigrid Toye and Evie Vesper.

To RSVP for the tea, or for more information about Cecilia Fund or the event, contact Toye at 818-992-8806 or visit www.ceciliafund.org. RSVP for the tea by Jan. 13.

Cecilia Fund was founded in 1892 as the St. Cecilia Club. It is the oldest philanthropic charity in Santa Barbara. Its sole purpose is to help low-income residents of Santa Barbara County pay for critical medical or dental care. Cecilia Fund pays the provider directly, and often is able to negotiate significant discounts.

— Ryan Mandell for The Cecilia Fund.