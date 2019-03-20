Cecilia Fund to Raise Wine Glass and Cuppa to Mark 127th Anniversary

The Cecilia Fund will celebrate 127 years of service to the community with a wine-and-tea event called Earl Grey and Chardonnay, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.
Hosted by Ernesto Paredes, executive director of Easy Lift Transportation, and honoring Mary Solis, a social worker at Ridley Tree Cancer Center and longtime partner with The Cecilia Fund, Earl Grey and Chardonnay will help fund critical healthcare for Santa Barbara County’s most vulnerable residents.
For tickets, visit www.ceciliafund.org or [email protected]
— Mary Ellen McCammon for The Cecilia Fund.