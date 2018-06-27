Cecilia Fund Toasts to 124 Years of Service at Annual Membership Meeting, High Tea

Venerable Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization provides critical health-care funding for locals in need

Founded in 1892 as the St. Cecilia Club, the oldest nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara County, celebrated its 124 years of helping local residents in need at its Annual Membership Meeting last month.

The Jan. 28 High Tea featured all the traditional cookies and pastries that were enjoyed by more than 50 members who attended at the Santa Barbara Club downtown.

Now called The Cecelia Fund, the organization continues to provide critical health-care funding to support to the most vulnerable members of our community.

Started 124 years ago, a small group of women musicians staged musicals to raise the money needed to furnish patient rooms at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Once the hospital evolved into a fully functional facility, the group formed a charitable organization that raised funds by asking community members to join.

The Cecilia Fund continues to seek funds to continue its valuable work.

Co-presidents Marion Schoneberger and Susan Johnson opened the meeting and noted that in 2015 the fund paid $126,000 in medical bills for the underinsured and undersubscribed, seniors living solely on Social Security and other local residents in need.

The average funding request is $2,000. It was also reported that the all-volunteer organization had hired a part-time bookkeeper to keep up with the hundreds of medical bills paid throughout the year, sometimes dozens just for one client.

The event’s special guest and speaker was Dr. Fred Kass, oncologist at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

“We need to have to have financial safety nets in the community, and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has worked to achieve this goal with partners like The Cecelia Fund,” Kass said in his remarks. “We have had a special 25-year partnership.”

Kass later spoke with Noozhawk.

“Prior to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), our major challenge was finding resources for the uninsured,” he said. “With the ACA, far more patients have some insurance. As a result, there is now more emphasis on help for patients who are underinsured as the number of uninsured patients has decreased.

“We have come to accept the fact that many of our health expenses are not covered by health insurance,” he added. “Health-care costs are so high in this country that our premiums simply can’t buy as much security as we would like. Hence, we are increasingly dependent on organizations like Cecilia Fund for security and help.”

Another speaker was “Ashley,” who was helped by The Cecelia Fund.

She moved to Santa Barbara to “live the dream” and opened a professional business with a partner. Then she was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ or intraductal carcinoma).

“I was immediately thrown into a world of MRIs, biopsies, surgery and radiation,” Ashley said. “I lost my partner and the lease.”

She was faced with a mountain of medical bills when she finished treatment.

“One day I called to make a payment and the billing department said, ‘you’re all paid up; you’re at zero.’”

A social worker had referred her case to The Cecelia Fund, which had quietly paid her bill, helping Ashley to concentrate on her recovery and to focus on getting her business back up and running without the stress of struggling to make payments.

“I am so very grateful to the Cecelia Fund,” she stated.

The need for continued contributions remains vital to The Cecilia Fund because the demand is not going away.

Board members have increased efforts to fundraise as a result of an increased number of referrals to the organization.

After clients are referred, a board member acts as the case investigator to prepare all the background information required for each client in order to consider a donation.

The Cecilia Fund embraces the challenge and generates public awareness in support of low-income residents who need assistance to pay critical medical or dental bills on a one-time basis by paying the provider directly and often negotiating a lower cost.

