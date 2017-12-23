Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Cecilia Stull: Missing My Santa Barbara

By Cecilia Stull | December 23, 2017 | 11:00 a.m.

It’s been eight days since I’ve felt your warmth

I miss waking up to you

I miss those bright days

I miss those beautiful long afternoons

Although you are gone for the moment my heart is still heavy in love with you

As I wait ... for your return

 

I miss you

I miss the breeze gently whispering by

Now the trees in their stillness bring tears to my eyes

The eerie quiet

Oh, where is the life

 

where is the life

 

I miss seeing the ocean

The sea life showing its beauty peeking above the surface

The breeze it brings with every crash of wave

 

I miss seeing the trails winding up the mountain hills

Their greenery in the distance calling me

As the fire touches the trails I love so much

 

I miss everything

 

I am lost in my thoughts

Lost in your memory

I don’t know how we got here but I will wait

for the return of all your beauty

for normalcy to return.

— Cecilia Stull is a Santa Barbara resident. She and her family were among the thousands of locals who fled the smoke, ash and mandatory evacuations of the Thomas Fire.

