Cecilia Stull: Missing My Santa Barbara

It’s been eight days since I’ve felt your warmth
I miss waking up to you
I miss those bright days
I miss those beautiful long afternoons
Although you are gone for the moment my heart is still heavy in love with you
As I wait ... for your return
I miss you
I miss the breeze gently whispering by
Now the trees in their stillness bring tears to my eyes
The eerie quiet
Oh, where is the life
where is the life
I miss seeing the ocean
The sea life showing its beauty peeking above the surface
The breeze it brings with every crash of wave
I miss seeing the trails winding up the mountain hills
Their greenery in the distance calling me
As the fire touches the trails I love so much
I miss everything
I am lost in my thoughts
Lost in your memory
I don’t know how we got here but I will wait
for the return of all your beauty
for normalcy to return.
— Cecilia Stull is a Santa Barbara resident. She and her family were among the thousands of locals who fled the smoke, ash and mandatory evacuations of the Thomas Fire.