CEC’s Solarize Gets 500th Customer

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) has announced its Solarize program has reached a major milestone, signing up its 500th solar customer.

Now in its fifth year, the goal of CEC’s Solarize program is to make it easier and more affordable for Tri-Counties home and business owners to go solar, moving our region toward a fossil-free future.

The program partners with government and other nonprofit organizations to offer a streamlined, trustworthy process that includes vetted installers, discounted pricing through local solar companies, and free educational community workshops. To date, 20 programs have run in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Kern County, Ojai, Santa Ynez, Carpinteria, and all cities along Route 126.

Solarize has directly led to the generation of 2.5 megawatts of solar power, translating to savings of more than 2,642 tons of carbon dioxide emissions — the equivalent of taking 562 cars off the road. It has also saved customers a total of $2.2 million.

Jefferson Litten, CEC’s director of energy and climate programs, said, “We are thrilled at the impact Solarize is creating in our region. With solar prices dropping across the country and research forecasting a staggering 119 percent increase in U.S solar installations in 2016, programs like ours are catalyzing the clean energy movement.“

Solarize focuses on inspiring community action, taking small local steps to create larger regional results. In CEC’s 2007 report, New Energy Direction: a Blueprint for Santa Barbara County, solar was documented as one of the most effective paths forward for clean energy.

Solarize and CEC’s strong advocacy have supported the Tri-Counties in achieving one gigawatt of solar, including utility-scale projects designed specifically to feed back into the grid. One gigawatt is enough power to fuel a quarter million homes, and is particularly impressive in light of the fact that the entire United States had just 25 gigawatts of solar installed at the end of 2015.

Fittingly, the 500th customers, Jill and Michael Murray, live in CEC’s hometown of Santa Barbara. Jill Murray said, “Going solar was the dream. With the Solarize program it finally made financial sense.”

Now paying just $10/month to Southern California Edison (a minimum amount required for all residents), the Murrays are also using solar to charge their all-electric Nissan Leaf car.

This year’s round of Solarize programs from CEC have come to a close in Santa Barbara and Ventura. To find out about available workshops in these areas and learn more, visit CECSolarize.org.

For more information about the CEC, visit www.CECSB.org, Twitter.com/CECSB.

— Kathi King for CEC.