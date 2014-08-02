Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:18 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Celebración de Los Dignatarios Brings Out the Glitz, Glamor and Spectacle of Fiesta

Hundreds gather on Santa Barbara Zoo’s hilltop for annual Old Spanish Days party

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | August 2, 2014 | 11:00 a.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

A joint fundraiser and collaboration between Old Spanish Days and the Santa Barbara Zoo once again drew a large, enthusiastic crowd for the highly anticipated and popular annual Celebración de Los Dignatarios.

Excited attendees dressed in the spirit of Fiesta, adorned in Spanish attire and western wear, were greeted by Fiesta Flower Girls and a mariachi band as they entered the zoo Thursday evening.

Nearly 20 flower girls stood beaming in white ruffled blouses and colorful flowing skirts as they handed out flowers to incoming guests and cheered, “Viva la Fiesta!” for the community-wide event.

“Love is the essence of our life,” said Father Larry Gosselin, associate pastor of the Santa Barbara Mission and an honorary Old Spanish Days director. “We are called to be loving people to one another and this is the kind of thing that brings that love together. This is incredibly important for this community to be filled with that love, that sense of unity here.”

The celebration honors Santa Barbara's civic leaders and elected officials and features live entertainment and dancing.

Gosselin spoke of his role with the event and the feeling of community during Fiesta.

“My job is more of just guiding the people here on the Old Spanish Days committee being a source of unity and bringing the people together,” he said. “Maybe helping them — just being a source of blessing to them, in peace and bringing the people together.”

Spectacular panoramic views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean awaited attendees as the celebration commenced on the hilltop under a setting sun that cast golden rays upon the assemblage of lush palm and oak trees and an array of gift shops and animal exhibits.

“This is a big party opened up to the community,” 2014 El Presidente Dennis Rickard said. “It’s a wonderful event and it’s just a wonderful location for it. There’s just a wonderful atmosphere and feeling of community.”

Mingling on the zoo lawn, guests sipped beverages and sampled a variety of delicious foods offered at decorative concession stands from local restaurants and caterers.

Attendees were offered an up-close view of 2014 Spirit of Fiesta Talia Ortega Vestal and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Natalie Mowers, draped in white flowing gowns on a large dance floor.

“This is incredible to see all these people out here supporting our community and feeling a sense of real unity, and just sharing our beautiful culture and the richness of this community,” Gosselin said.

As the sun set and the lights of the city lit up the night, the dance floor was packed with guests who danced through the evening to the festive tunes of the King Bee band.

The annual event has been held at the zoo for more than 20 years, and each year the celebration continues to evolve and grow.

Rickard’s family has a long history with Old Spanish Days: his grandfather, James Rickard, was one of the original incorporators of Old Spanish Days, and his father was El Presidente in 1948 and 1949.

Rickard shared with Noozhawk the spirit of history and the community benefits of this unique event and Fiesta’s week-long celebration.

“So many people are writing me and coming up to me and telling me about their history and their family history with Fiesta,” he said. “I’m glad I started something. And they like to talk about their history. They want to talk about their families, too, and it makes them feel good.

“And therefore it raises the whole warmth of the community. I’m really thrilled that it’s been responded to like that, and my father wouldn’t be more happy.”

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 