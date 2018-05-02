Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly; Designate Sober Driver

In the United States, the Cinco de Mayo holiday is often associated with parties and alcohol. If you’re celebrating with friends and family this weekend, remember that at the end of the night, you need to have a safe and sober ride home.

In planning for a night out on Cinco de Mayo, be sure to designate a sober driver. Going out for a night of drinking without a plan for getting home safely is a recipe for disaster.

Police, sheriff deputies and the California Highway Patrol will be out in force looking for signs of impaired driving this weekend.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will deploy extra officers on special DUI saturation patrols specifically to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment from 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

On May 4, the Police Department will be conducting DUI and driver’s license checkpoints in areas with history of DUI crashes and DUI arrests.

In recent years, California has seen an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. The Police Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana use can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving, and when you drive impaired, you run the risk of killing yourself or someone else.

You will be looking at jail time, loss of your driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and dozens of other unanticipated expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs, car or motorcycle towing and repairs, and lost wages due to time off from work. The average DUI costs about $10,000.

For other ways to ensure a safe ride home, the OTS DDVIP app is available for free download on iOS and Android devices. The app offers enhanced features, allowing users to search all participating bars and restaurants throughout California. App users can order a sober ride from Uber or Lyft.

On average in 2016, someone was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes. On Cinco de Mayo weekend, that equaled 51 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes in the nation.

If you know someone who is about to drive buzzed or high, step in and help. Take their keys and help them make arrangements to get home safely.



A final sobering statistic: Drunk-driving deaths are 100-percent preventable. Report Drunk Drivers - call 911.



This enforcement effort is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.