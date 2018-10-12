Celebrate Golden Anniversary of San Rafael Wilderness

The public is invited to two community events commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the San Rafael Wilderness, the largest permanently protected open space in Santa Barbara County.

Both events feature wilderness icon Rupert Cutler, who worked closely with local residents to formally establish the San Rafael as a wilderness area in 1968 along with many other conservation achievements over the course of his career.

The San Rafael Wilderness was the first citizen-driven wilderness initiative following passage of the Wilderness Act of 1964.

Thanks to the work of Cutler and local residents like Dick Smith and Robert Easton, the wilderness area was significantly expanded beyond the Forest Service’s initial proposal.

The effort continues to serve as a model for wilderness campaigns throughout the country.



The first event, a 40-minute retrospective by Cutler on how the San Rafael Wilderness became the first citizen-driven wilderness proposal in the nation, will be 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Club & Guest House at UCSB.

As assistant executive director of The Wilderness Society in Washington, D.C., Cutler worked closely with local residents to ensure the San Rafael Wilderness Act was approved in Congress and signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The evening begins with a reception featuring beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and local wine and appetizers on a terrace overlooking the campus lagoon.

Tickets are $10 at LPFW.org/SanRaf50 or call Bryant at 805-617-4610 ext. 3.



The celebration continues at the 4th Annual Santa Barbara WILD!, a benefit for Los Padres ForestWatch, 3-6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, at Garden Street Academy Playing Fields, 2300 Garden St.

The event features an organic and sustainably sourced farm-to-table dinner; silent and live auctions; unveiling of a 6-by-8-foot painting of the San Rafael Wilderness by local artist Chris Potter; live Mediterranean-inspired music by Chris Fossek; and the presentation of othe annual Wilderness Legacy Award to Cutler.

The event is emceed by Geoff Green. Santa Barbara WILD! proceeds support the protection of wildlife habitat and open space throughout Los Padres National Forest. Visit SBwild.org for tickets, auction item descriptions, and information.

Some of the most remote, wild, and rugged landscapes of the Central Coast region are found in the backcountry of Santa Barbara in an area known as the San Rafael Wilderness.

These lands, nestled deep within the San Rafael Mountains, were set aside by Congress in 1968, and remain permanently protected under the Wilderness Act for current and future generations to explore and enjoy.

The area earned national fame as the first primitive area to be formally protected as Wilderness.

In the 1960s, local residents worked with members of Congress and conservation groups in Washington, D.C., to secure the strongest protections possible for this iconic landscape, laying the groundwork for future citizen-based wilderness initiatives throughout the country.

Today, San Rafael Wilderness spans more than 191,000 acres of some of the region’s most remote and wild landscapes, includeing such landmarks as Hurricane Deck, Sisquoc River, Sisquoc Condor Sanctuary, and Manzana Creek, along with a rich assemblage of Native American rock art sites.

— Rebecca August for Los Padres ForestWatch.