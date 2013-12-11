Celebrate the Holiday Season at Winter FUNderland at Museum of Natural History

Celebrate the holiday season at Winter FUNderland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at the Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Guests at Winter FUNderland can participate in fun and interactive holiday activities, including:

» Take a picture with Santa Claus.

» Participate in nature crafts and face painting.

» Listen to Chumash stories told by Julie Tumamait-Stenslie in the Chumash Hall.

» Meet a camel and other winter animals at the Zoo to You presentation at 2 p.m.

» Watch the Santa’s Starry Ride planetarium show.

» Buy a snack or lunch at Georgia’s Smokehouse and FreezerMonkeys.

Click here for more information about Winter FUNderland and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

— Valeria Velasco is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.