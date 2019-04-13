Pixel Tracker

Saturday, April 13 , 2019, 9:34 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate Israel’s Independence Day Aboard Channel Cat

By Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | April 13, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara invites community members to help celebrate Israel’s Independence Day (Yom Ha’Atzmaut) together aboard the Channel Cat for a sunset cruise along the Santa Barbara Coast, 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, May 5.

Israel’s 71st birthday sunset cruise event offers attendees a chance to experience the best of Jewish heritage — Israeli cuisine, wine, and treats, and browse a display of selected artwork from Art at the JCC's Mitzpe Ramon: Life in Our Sister City Exhibition.

The cruise is open to both the Jewish community and the general public.

“The Jewish Federation’s Channel Cat Sunset Cruise celebrating Israel Independence Day will be a wonderful and unique opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Santa Barbara coastline, and to celebrate Israel," said Gary and Mara Abrams, chairs of this year’s Yom Ha’Atzmaut event.

"This very large (85-foot) and very stable catamaran (you hardly know you're moving) is the largest luxury sailing catamaran in Santa Barbara Harbor. You have to experience it to believe it, and this special event is a perfect way to do so," they said.

"To add to the event, we are hosting a special guest from the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles, who will say a few words and answer questions about his work at the consulate, and current events in Israel and the Middle East," they said.

General admission is $70; $18 for young adults affiliated with the Jewish Federation’s Young Adult Division. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Seating is limited; visit the federation’s website Jewishsantabarbara.org to sign up. For questions or further information, call 805-957-1115.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is a nonprofit that supports and provides social service programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue, and relief, while building community and encouraging leadership among young adults.

No matter one’s age, ethnicity, religion, or gender, the federation’s programs are open to all.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 