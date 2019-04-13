Celebrate Israel’s Independence Day Aboard Channel Cat

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara invites community members to help celebrate Israel’s Independence Day (Yom Ha’Atzmaut) together aboard the Channel Cat for a sunset cruise along the Santa Barbara Coast, 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, May 5.

Israel’s 71st birthday sunset cruise event offers attendees a chance to experience the best of Jewish heritage — Israeli cuisine, wine, and treats, and browse a display of selected artwork from Art at the JCC's Mitzpe Ramon: Life in Our Sister City Exhibition.

The cruise is open to both the Jewish community and the general public.

“The Jewish Federation’s Channel Cat Sunset Cruise celebrating Israel Independence Day will be a wonderful and unique opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Santa Barbara coastline, and to celebrate Israel," said Gary and Mara Abrams, chairs of this year’s Yom Ha’Atzmaut event.

"This very large (85-foot) and very stable catamaran (you hardly know you're moving) is the largest luxury sailing catamaran in Santa Barbara Harbor. You have to experience it to believe it, and this special event is a perfect way to do so," they said.

"To add to the event, we are hosting a special guest from the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles, who will say a few words and answer questions about his work at the consulate, and current events in Israel and the Middle East," they said.

General admission is $70; $18 for young adults affiliated with the Jewish Federation’s Young Adult Division. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Seating is limited; visit the federation’s website Jewishsantabarbara.org to sign up. For questions or further information, call 805-957-1115.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is a nonprofit that supports and provides social service programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue, and relief, while building community and encouraging leadership among young adults.

No matter one’s age, ethnicity, religion, or gender, the federation’s programs are open to all.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.