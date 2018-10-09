Celebrate Life, Honor, Remember at Dia De Los Muertos Carpinteria Festival

A parade, lead by Aztec Ceremonial Dancers, and featuring giant paper maché puppets and floats, will kick off the 5th Dia De Los Muertos Carpinteria Festival 2018 at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, on Linden Avenue.

The parade begins at the Carpinteria Train Station and ends in Giovanni's parking lot.

Dia De Los Muertos Carpinteria hosts the free annual festival honoring and celebrating those who have passed. The group also presents a Youth Arts & Culture Outreach into local schools and afterschool programs.

Highlighting the festival will be a community mural. Those attending can join artists in residence Emiliano Campobello and Carlos Cuellar in creating the artwork onsite.

A community altar will be set up at the post parade celebration for community members to add their momentos in remembrance of loved ones.

The festival runs until 7 p.m. and all activities are free. Also included are:

Face-painting, 2:30-4 p.m. at the Carpinteria Train Station.

Post parade celebration, 4-7 p.m. in Giovanni’s parking lot with music, art projects, art on display, face painting and vendors.

Event sponsors are: Santa Barbara County Bowl Foundation, Summer Solstice Celebration Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Womans Club, Giovanni’s, Delgado’s, and Carpinteria Arts Center.

For more, visit www.diadelosmuertoscarpinteria.com.

— Lisa Thomas for Dia De Los Muertos Carpinteria Festival.