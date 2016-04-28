Celebrate Mother’s Day With Flowers at the Botanic Garden

Things to Do

Why settle for a bouquet of flowers when you can surround mom with a spectacular California wildflower meadow of bright orange poppies, purple lupine and other seasonal favorites at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s first ever Mother’s Day Poppy Picnic?

Food, flowers and even a gift are taken care of with the garden’s picnic basket, which comes with gourmet sandwiches, salads and a poppy themed cupcake dessert. Topping the basket is a flower for mom and a discount coupon that can be used to buy something special at the Garden Gift Shop.

Basket purchases include admission to the garden, so the whole family (Fido, too) can enjoy California’s iconic landscapes, from redwood forests to deserts, including the new coyote bush maze in the canyon section.

Baskets may be order until May 2, 2016, at www.sbbg.org.

“Families have been celebrating special days at the garden for generations,” said Brittney Burrows, Development Associate at the Garden. “We wanted to make it easier for moms this year and provide an alternative to the crowded restaurants that are typical for Mother’s Day. The ready-made picnic basket and room to play outdoors makes a perfect brunch for moms with young children, but anyone is going to enjoy the relaxing beauty of a meal in the garden.”

Pre-ordered baskets for two or four people will be available for pick up at the Garden from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. May 8, 2016, and include vegetarian options, napkins and cutlery.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.