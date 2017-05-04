Celebrate Nurses Week with a Salute to Nursing

National Nurses Week is held from May 6-12 every year to honor the hard work that nurses do to make a difference in the lives of their patients every day. Work with your fellow nurses and employer to plan a week of events for everyone to enjoy.

Click here for Noozhawk’s 2017 Salute to Nurses section, which is sponsored by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Cottage Health, the Outhwaite Foundation and the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

If you don’t work in the medical field but want to show your gratitude, contact your local hospital or clinic and see how you can be helpful in planning a celebration. Care facilities are not known for turning down volunteers.

Plan a Breakfast

Everyone loves a good breakfast. The beauty of this type of celebration is that it can take many forms. Plan a sit-down breakfast at the beginning of a rotation and invite other staff to come show their support and appreciation.

Give out awards or recognize nurses for specific accomplishments and occurrences where they went above and beyond their responsibilities. You also can plan a more informal gathering where pastries, fresh fruit and sandwiches are available all day, allowing each shift rotation to participate in the special event.

Host a Fundraiser

Events such as walk-a-thons or 5K races are great ways to both promote a healthy lifestyle and celebrate nurses. At the start and finish of the event, take the time to emphasize the importance of nursing and the work that nurses perform.

Donate the proceeds to a local charity selected by the nurses, or to a local health-care facility that could use the extra funds.

Spread the Word

Don’t forget local news organizations or newsletters. Let your local media outlets know that it is National Nurses Week and ask them to report on the value of nurses to the community.

You also could submit a letter to the editor honoring nurses and the work they do, or call an editor and pitch a feature story on an amazing local nurse. Media outlets are always looking for story ideas.