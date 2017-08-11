Celebrate Sunset at Ventura Botanical Gardens

Join the Ventura Botanical Gardens Beer Tasting including drinks tastings, snacks, games and a DJ, at a sunset celebration, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Summit Plateau.

Three local breweries; Casa Agria Specialty Ales, Topa Topa Brewing Company and Ventura Coast Brewing Company, will be joined by Labryinth Winery and Ventura Spirits Company to provide samples for attendees.

Participants can play games including cornhole and ringtoss to win prizes, have pictures taken at the photo booth, dance, and enter the raffle for a wide choice of prizes.

There will be a sunset celebration featuring Pulse Drumming (audience participation invited) and a bubble machine.

“We’re so excited to have this first-ever public event at Summit Plateau — the community has been asking for something like this for a long time.” said Peggy Dolan, event coordinator. “It’s going to be a really fun event."

Tickets are $35 and are available at venturabotanicalgardens.com or by calling 232-3113, ext. 4. No one under 21 will be admitted and no pets are allowed.

The event location — Summit Plateau — is formerly known as the barbecue area. Parking is in the upper lot behind City Hall; shuttles will run to the event site; or attendees can walk up the trail. There is no parking at the event location.

For more information, www.venturabotanicalgardens.com or contact [email protected]

— Barbara Brown for Ventura Botanical Gardens.