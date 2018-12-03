Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, December 3 , 2018, 11:06 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate Tradition of Una Noche de Las Posadas at El Presidio

By Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | December 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Una Noche de Las Posadas volunteers lead procession while portraying Mary, Joseph and an Angel, along with “Burrito,” a 46-year-old donkey.
Una Noche de Las Posadas volunteers lead procession while portraying Mary, Joseph and an Angel, along with “Burrito,” a 46-year-old donkey. (Dr. Paul Mori)

Community members can participate in one of Santa Barbara’s oldest Christmas traditions as the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) presents the 27th annual Una Noche de Las Posadas, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.

The free, family friendly event begins at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park and concludes at Casa de la Guerra.

Participants in this cultural tradition can experience firsthand the way in which Santa Barbara’s earliest Spanish and Mexican residents gathered together and celebrated Christmas with music, food and merriment.

Las Posadas (The Inns) commemorates Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem and their nine-day search for shelter as it was once celebrated in early California.

Una Noche de Las Posadas, a one-night version of the celebration, begins with traditional Spanish holiday songs performed in the candlelit Presidio Chapel by El Coro del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara.

Guests are invited to join the choir in a procession led by children portraying an angel, Joseph and Mary, along with their small burro as they stroll and sing their way to State Street and into De la Guerra Plaza.

The procession ends at Casa de la Guerra as Joseph and Mary finally find shelter, and attendees enjoy more singing, traditional refreshments, and the breaking of a holiday piñata.

The holiday tradition was brought to Santa Barbara by its early Spanish and Mexican settlers and is still observed throughout many Latin American communities.

SBTHP thanks The Towbes Foundation and The Outhwaite Foundation for sponsoring the 2018 Una Noche de Las Posadas. It also thanks Los Agaves Restaurant for providing food for the event.

For more information, call 805-965-0093 or visit www.sbthp.org. Learn more about SBTHP at www.sbthp.org.

— Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 