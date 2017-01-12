‘It’s better down where it’s wetter’: Celebrate Underwater Parks Day

Underwater Parks Day, marking the biodiversity and abundance of marine animals living in marine protected areas, will be celebrated from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, 211 Stearns Wharf.

These marine protected areas, like parks on land, safeguard underwater marine resources for future generations to enjoy.

The Underwater Parks Day festival is a special event held in unison with partner marine science centers and aquariums in the Southern California Aquarium Collaborative, including Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Aquarium of the Pacific, Ocean Institute, Birch Aquarium, Sea Life Aquarium, and Santa Monica Pier Aquarium.

Underwater Parks Day celebrations aim to promote awareness to the importance and value of having marine protected areas. This event provides activities, demonstrations and presentations for the community to enjoy and participate in, and offers special encounters with some of the amazing animals and habitats of the Santa Barbara Channel.

Discovery stations inside the Sea Center will include: Investigate a Micro-Marine Ecosystem, Join the Jelly Craft Creation Station and Embark on a Marine Adventure Trek.

Special attractions are: Eyes in the Sky, 11 a.m–1 p.m., outside the front of the Sea Center (west); Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Fire Boat Water Display, at noon, outside the back of the Sea Center (east); and Discover Team Abalone, 1–3 p.m., inside the Sea Center.

Partner organizations include: NOAA - Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Explore Ecology and Macaroni Kid.

Programming at the Sea Center is free with admission. For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, visit www.sbnature.org.

—Danielle Moran for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.