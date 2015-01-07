Celebrate Underwater Parks Day at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Celebrate Underwater Parks Day at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17.
Discover the hidden magic of California’s underwater parks through hands-on activities, marine science investigations and special programming delights.
Admission is free for elementary school students from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Interact with community conservation groups
Wharf Discovery Booths
Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary
Channel Islands National Park
Community Environmental Council
Explore Ecology
Gray Whales Count
Ocean Conservancy
Quasars to Sea Stars- marine debris educators
Reef Check
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper
Santa Barbara Creek’s Division
Save the Mermaids
Surfrider Foundation
Hands-On Activities
Arts and crafts activities
Marine Science Investigations
Touch tanks, touch a shark, kelp holdfast dissections
Underwater Parks Artwork
View underwater parks themed artwork created by Monte Vista and Ellwood Elementary school students
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meet Kisa!
Wharf Discovery Station
A live Peregrine Falcon presented by Eyes in the Sky.
Noon
See a Splashy Water Display
East side of Stearns Wharf
Created by a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Fire Boat
1 to 1:30 p.m.
Come dive into an Underwater Park!
Sea Center Channel Theater Presentation
Environmental Defense Center, Marine Conservation Analyst, Kristi Birney
2 to 2:30 p.m.
Exploring archeological sites on the Channel Islands
Sea Center Channel Theater Presentation
SBMNH, Curator of Anthropology, John R. Johnson, Ph.D.
For more information, contact Ron Skinner at [email protected] or call 805.682.4711 x170.
— Lura Astor is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center.