Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate Underwater Parks Day at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center

By Lura Astor for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center | January 7, 2015 | 12:22 p.m.

Celebrate Underwater Parks Day at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17.

Discover the hidden magic of California’s underwater parks through hands-on activities, marine science investigations and special programming delights.

Admission is free for elementary school students from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interact with community conservation groups

Wharf Discovery Booths

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary

Channel Islands National Park

Community Environmental Council

Explore Ecology

Gray Whales Count

Ocean Conservancy

Quasars to Sea Stars- marine debris educators

Reef Check

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

Santa Barbara Creek’s Division

Save the Mermaids

Surfrider Foundation

Hands-On Activities

Arts and crafts activities

Marine Science Investigations

Touch tanks, touch a shark, kelp holdfast dissections

Underwater Parks Artwork

View underwater parks themed artwork created by Monte Vista and Ellwood Elementary school students

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meet Kisa!

Wharf Discovery Station

A live Peregrine Falcon presented by Eyes in the Sky.

Noon

See a Splashy Water Display

East side of Stearns Wharf

Created by a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Fire Boat

1 to 1:30 p.m.

Come dive into an Underwater Park!

Sea Center Channel Theater Presentation

Environmental Defense Center, Marine Conservation Analyst, Kristi Birney

2 to 2:30  p.m.

Exploring archeological sites on the Channel Islands

Sea Center Channel Theater Presentation

SBMNH, Curator of Anthropology, John R. Johnson, Ph.D.

For more information, contact Ron Skinner at [email protected] or call 805.682.4711 x170.

— Lura Astor is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 