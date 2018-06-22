Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Local Arts Innovators to Present Picture of Arts in Education

By Calico Brown for VADA | November 9, 2016 | 11:18 a.m.

The Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) hosts a discussion with local change-makers exploring pertinent questions about art in education at “Celebrate VADA! How the Arts Drive Innovation and Social Change,” at 6 p.m., Nov. 16, at The Impact Hub, 1117 State St, Santa Barbara.

The free event begins with a wine-and-cheese reception. Parking is available in City Lot #5.
 
VADA is a California Partnership Academy at Santa Barbara High School, a “school-within-a-school” that integrates academics with career-focused art and design instruction.
 
"As we enter into our fifteenth year, I wanted to engage with the community in the on-going discussion 'Why art is Important,’ ” said VADA Director Daniel Barnett, who moderates the event.

“I would argue that the arts are not just 'important,' but a necessary study in creating young adults with the skills to drive innovation and create social change, " he said. "At VADA, our goal is to develop free thinkers with the problem solving skills to be the next change-makers of our community.

"What better way to celebrate, than to bring current local leaders in the arts and innovation to have this discussion?”
 
Panelists include local innovators in the arts and sciences creating social change through collaboration.

Alan Macy, research and development director at BIOPAC Systems, Inc. recently founded the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (SBCAST), a new state-of-the-art facility for artists and scientists to live, work and create together on Garden Street.

In the Funk Zone, Nathalie Gensac, executive director of Youth Interactive, is bridging social divisions by providing entrepreneurial mentorship to creative young adults from all walks of life.

Monika Molnar-Metzenthin, director of engagement, is creating a host of events designed to bring the works of contemporary artists worldwide to Santa Barbara community youth.

John Rapp, senior apparel designer at Patagonia, the environmentally innovative clothier, collaborates with VADA to provide students with the opportunity to experience design in the workforce.

— Calico Brown for VADA.
 
 
ABOUT VADA: The Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) is a small learning community at Santa Barbara High School with about 225 students in 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade. VADA is a unique “school-within-a-school” that integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction, in a supportive and creative environment. VADA is a California Partnership Academy funded in equal parts by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and the Friends of VADA, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. www.vadasbhs.org
 
ABOUT IMPACT HUB: Impact Hub Santa Barbara is a membership-based community. It provides a collaborative work environment and event space for entrepreneurs, activists, creatives, and professionals who are taking action to drive positive social and environmental change. More than just a space to convene, the Impact Hub provides curriculum and development opportunities. Groups can coordinate efforts and thrive under one roof as they instigate positive change within our community and abroad. Elegant and versatile, our space fosters collaboration and creativity for individuals, groups, and events. Led and managed by entrepreneurs, Impact Hub Santa Barbara will create deeper, richer community connections, and foster new initiatives for the next generation of leaders.
 
 
VADA Classroom Daniel Barnett.jpg

