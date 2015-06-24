Celebration Breakfast Honors Winners, Sponsors of 2015 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation held a breakfast to honor the winners of the 2015 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards and to thank their sponsors for their generous support. The festive event was held at Butler Event Center-Montecito on June 17.

“There is so little time at the Awards to learn about the businesses of our winning entrepreneurs," said Cathy Feldman, board chair and CEO of the foundation. “Being able to meet informally and have time for the winners to get to know each other, our sponsors and share their stories is a lot of fun for everyone.”

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Celebration Breakfast was attended by the 2015 winners as well as sponsors, including Montecito Bank & Trust, Southern California Edison, Cox Media, Bank of the West, Tiffany & Co., Nicholson & Scwhartz and many others. Click here for a complete list of the sponsors.

Each of the winners present was given certificates by representatives of local elected officials, including Wendy Motta for Rep. Lois Capp; Liora Goodman for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Darcel Elliot for Assemblyman Das Williams, Hilary Campbell for Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf and Mayor Helene Schneider from the City of Santa Barbara.

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation’s Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards are designed to recognize the contributions of women entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara County for the benefit of student entrepreneurs.

Proceeds from the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards go to the winners of the SBCC Scheinfeld Center’s New Venture Challenge, a business pitch competition for regional high school and collegiate students. This year the foundation raised $14,000 as seed money for next year’s student winners.

“The mission of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation is to support entrepreneurship at all levels in Santa Barbara County because entrepreneurs are the engine for growing our economy,” Feldman said. “By recognizing women entrepreneurs for the benefit of student entrepreneurs, we believe we are making an important contribution.”

For more information about the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards and the wining women and students, click here, email [email protected] or call 805.682.8380.