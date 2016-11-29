A Celebration of Coach Maury Halleck’s Life Set for Saturday at San Marcos

A celebration of the life of San Marcos High School coaching legend Maury Halleck will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the place that was his second home during his illustrious career and bears his name: Maury Halleck Gym at San Marcos.

The event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m., the family announced on Tuesday.

The funeral service for Coach Halleck is on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. at San Roque Catholic Church, 3200 Calle Cedro in Santa Barbara.

Coach Halleck passed away last Sunday from natural causes. He was 86.

He put San Marcos basketball on the map in the CIF-Southern Section and in the state. He took the Royals to the CIF-SS Finals in 1961 and 1981 and made the playoffs 13 times. The 1980-81 team, known as the Runnin’ Royals, is considered by many to be the best high school basketball team to ever come out of the Santa Barbara community.

It seems only fitting to celebrate Halleck’s life in the building where his teams created so much excitement and buzz in the community.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.