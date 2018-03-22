Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:13 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Posted on February 14, 2018 | 12:31 p.m.

Celebration of Life for Mark & Caroline Montgomery

Source: Rosanna Medina

Mark Montgomery
Caroline Montgomery

A life lived so beautifully deserves to be beautifully remembered.

Please join us for a celebration of life for Dr. Mark Truslow Montgomery and Caroline Grace Montgomery.

The celebration will be held on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Fess Parker Double Tree, Outdoor Plaza, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mark and Caroline Montgomery Memorial Fund, c/o the Santa Barbara Foundation.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Foundation, please contact 805.963.1873.

 

