Celebration of Life for Mark & Caroline Montgomery

A life lived so beautifully deserves to be beautifully remembered.
Please join us for a celebration of life for Dr. Mark Truslow Montgomery and Caroline Grace Montgomery.
The celebration will be held on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Fess Parker Double Tree, Outdoor Plaza, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mark and Caroline Montgomery Memorial Fund, c/o the Santa Barbara Foundation.
For more information about the Santa Barbara Foundation, please contact 805.963.1873.