Celebration of Life Planned for Candid Reno Chackel

A celebration of life is planned in loving memory of Candid Reno Chackel on Aug. 25.
The event at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara, at 4015 Via Laguna, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Come share your memories and raise a glass to Reno.
Friday, August 17 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 77º
A celebration of life is planned in loving memory of Candid Reno Chackel on Aug. 25.
The event at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara, at 4015 Via Laguna, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Come share your memories and raise a glass to Reno.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >