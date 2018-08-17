Celebration of Life Planned for Candid Reno Chackel

Posted on August 17, 2018 | 12:17 p.m.

Source: Julie Stevens

A celebration of life is planned in loving memory of Candid Reno Chackel on Aug. 25.

The event at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara, at 4015 Via Laguna, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Come share your memories and raise a glass to Reno.