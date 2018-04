Posted on February 4, 2014 | 7:30 a.m.

Source: Scott Wenz

A service honoring the life of Robert "Bob" Hess will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Bob was an award-winning architect and a respected Blue Lodge & Scottish Rite Mason.

The celebration of Bob's life will be at the Santa Barbara Masonic Lodge, 16 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Lunch will follow the service.

Please RSVP by calling the lodge at 805.966.4502. If transportation is needed, please call 805.886.3353.