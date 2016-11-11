Celebration Recognizes National Philanthropy Day Honorees for 2016

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara and Ventura County Chapter has announced the 2016 National Philanthropy Day honorees:

Santa Barbara County: Sharon and David Bradford, philanthropists of the year; Carol Kallman, volunteer of the year; Paloma Angel, youth in philanthropy.

Ventura County: Keets and Hugh Cassar, philanthropists of the year; Tina and Andy Killion, volunteers of the year; Interface Children & Family Services’ Youth Advisory Board, youth in philanthropy.

Lynette Muscio, fundraiser of the year.

Said Elaine K. Mah Best, president, AFP Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Chapter: “One of the most amazing things about living in our community is the generosity of those who live here. The people of our community truly care. They are dedicated and compassionate.

"The Association of Fundraising Professionals is honored to recognize and celebrate this year’s outstanding National Philanthropy Day honorees. These individuals and organization are making a difference in our community with their time, talent, and treasure,”

Celebration and Awards Luncheon recognizing all of the honorees and celebrating National Philanthropy Day will be held 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Ventura Beach Marriott. The chapter also will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Norbert Tan, executive director, Ventura College Foundation, will be master of ceremonies. Reservations can be made at www.afpsbv.org.

About the honorees:

Sharon and David Bradford, philanthropists of the year, Santa Barbara County, have made major contributions to furthering the mission of the Santa Barbara Zoo and connecting people with the natural world in meaningful and impactful ways, said Rich Block, CEO at the zoo.

Sharon Bradford's board and philanthropic experience includes Ronald McDonald House, San Francisco SPCA, Gateway Charter High School, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Elings Park, Direct Relief International, Santa Barbara Zoo, Casa del Herrero and Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

David Bradford's board work includes Minneapolis Museum of Art, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, and the Music Academy of the West.

Carol Kallman, volunteer of the year, Santa Barbara County

"Carol is the daughter of former county Supervisor Robert Kallman and both her parents instilled in her the importance of giving back to her community. She grew up in Santa Barbara and has dedicated herself to serving local organizations," said Greg Gorga, executive director, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Kallman has volunteered and/or served on the Board of Directors of over 20 nonprofits in Santa Barbara. She was president of the Santa Barbara Junior League and the SB Zoo Auxiliary. She is currently chairman of the board for the Channel City Club and serves on the board of Alpha Resource Center.

She is treasurer for the SB Yacht Club Women and serves on various committees with the Santa Barbara Zoo and the Maritime Museum. She has received the Sustainer of the Year award from the Junior League, and Volunteer of the Year from Alpha Resource Center.

Paloma Angel, youth in philanthropy, Santa Barbara County

"Paloma’s spirit and drive have impressed so many of our donors that we can actively credit her involvement for increases in fundraising last year. This one child has made a bigger impact on our community than most will in their lifetime," said Lindsey Leonard, executive director, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Angel is a senior at Dunn High School in Los Olivos. She has been a volunteer for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and a member of National Charity League for the past six years, has helped with the Confirmation Leadership at her church, and been a member of Dunn’s Interact Club.

Globally, she has volunteered in Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. She worked on such projects as rainforest preservation, building a community center, and leading a camp for youth with Type 1 Diabetes.

“I hope that my passion to help others can inspire even just one person. Because one by one we can make the world a better place,” she said.

Lynette Muscio, fundraiser of the year

"Lynette takes great pleasure in helping our donors define and execute their philanthropic goals and is adept at creatively connecting our fundholders with the causes they care most about," said Jan Campbell, chief philanthropic officer, Santa Barbara Foundation.

Lynette Muscio serves as the Santa Barbara Foundation’s director of development. She is responsible for the agency endowment education programs and assists with gift planning, donor meetings and strategic planning for agency endowment growth.

She began her career as the annual giving coordinator at the Marian Medical Center Foundation and was promoted to executive director in 2007. She led their capital campaign to raise $15 million for the new hospital, a goal that was exceeded by over $1 million during her tenure.

Musico is a charter member of the Celebrate Philanthropy committee, a collaboration of nonprofits working to raise the visibility of philanthropy in the Santa Maria Valley.

Keets and Hugh Cassar, philanthropists of the year, Ventura County

"Hugh and Keets Cassar have extended the wings of their compassion and philanthropic generosity to fully embrace the diverse needs of people and organizations that live and operate in Ventura County and beyond," said Carrie L. Hughes, development director, Casa Pacifica Centers For Children & Families

Hugh Cassar serves as consul general for Malta for Southern California and the Southwest. He is on the board for Channel Islands University and CLU’s Board of Business Management and is a supporter of UCLA School of Medicine as well as local charities and foundations.

Keets Cassar is active with Casa Pacifica, is past president of the board of directors and is a member of the Advisory Board for Senior Concerns. She supports the Alliance for the Arts including the New West Symphony and Cabrillo Music Theater.

The Cassars are co-chairs for Cancer Support’s 25 Years of Hope celebrating 25 years of inspiration to the local community.

Tina and Andy Killion, volunteers of the year, Ventura County

"The Killions have served as leaders for this Caregivers signature fundraising event for each of the 15 years since its inception," said Gail Field, chair, Caregivers Board of Directors.

"Their enthusiasm and dedication has helped ... supply Ventura County seniors with resources and social and personal support, allowing them to stay in their homes and continue useful and satisfying lives," she said.



Andy and Tina Killion grew up in Ventura. Andy Killion’s lifelong passion for boating inspired him to create a Spectacle of Sails and Boats off the Ventura Pier to bring attention to the work of the Caregivers Organization.

Caregivers serves hundreds of Ventura County seniors by responding to the needs of homebound and frail elders.

Interface Children & Family Services’ Youth Advisory Board, youth in philanthropy, Ventura County

"We are exceptionally grateful to the Interface Youth Board as a statement about the future of philanthropy in Ventura County and true role models for other youth to follow," said Joelle Vessels, diretor of Youth and Mental Health Services, Interface Children and Family Services

Interface’s Youth Board was created from the vision of Rachel Furash, 16, in 2014 and remains an active group of 25 high school students committed to supporting at-risk and underserved youth from Ventura County and adjacent communities.

Participating high schools include Viewpoint, Westlake, Oak Park and Oaks Christian. The Youth Board’s objective is “Youth Helping Youth,” and exists to increase awareness of the plight of runaway and homeless youth, raising money to support outreach, sheltering and their safe return home.

They also educate their peers about how to address the high rates of domestic violence in our community. They accomplish their goals by engaging peers, siblings, parents, friends and neighbors in school-based outreach, bake sales, annual 5K Run for Families, and serving as volunteer ambassadors.

They are responsible for increased giving and securing a van to transport sheltered youth to and from school. By 2017, they will have exceeded $50,000 raised.

— Karen Kawaguchi for Association of Fundraising Professionals.