Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Celebrities Get Their Crack at Opening Books for Disabled

Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic Read-a-thon hears from actor, director, authors and entrepreneur.

By Kathy Wertheim and Tim Owens | April 29, 2008 | 7:02 p.m.

{mosimage}

Actor Efrem Zimbalist Jr., director Howard Storm, entrepreneur Jim McCoy and authors Barnaby Conrad and Harley Hahn all participated in reading books Tuesday at Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s weeklong, 13th annual Record-A-Thon. The books will be added to the nonprofit organization’s audio lending library for students who struggle with reading because of a physical or learning disability.

{mosimage}

“I think it’s very important work and a privilege to be able to make books available to people who have limited or no vision or ability to read," said Zimbalist, a 50-year Hollywood film and television veteran, most notably 77 Sunset Strip and The F.B.I.

"I don’t have many things I can do in my life at my advanced age, but if this is helpful, I’m extremely grateful for it,” said Zimbalist, who read from Julie Andrews’ new book, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years.

Storm, who has directed numerous television shows from Mork & Mindy to Laverne & Shirley to Everybody Loves Raymond, started out his long and illustrious career as a stand-up comedian. It was fitting that he was given Steve Martin’s Born Standing Up to read.

Storm remarked afterward that “this is the best book on stand-up comedy I have ever read.  As someone who started out this way, Steve has the art of stand-up down to a fine science, including all the nuances. And he makes fun of others along the way, which makes for hilarious reading.”

McCoy, founder and president emeritus of McConnell’s Ice Cream, said, “We who are so lucky and blessed with excellent health, are privileged to come and read for those who are not so fortunate and have difficulty reading.” McCoy read from Tom Brokaw’s book about the 1960s generation, Boom!

Conrad, Santa Barbara’s well known author, had occasion to read from his classic Matador, published in 1952 and oddly never recorded until now for the RFB&D library.  Asked after his session why the book was never made into a movie, Conrad mentioned that it had been “optioned” around to several producers, “but nothing ever happened.”

{mosimage}

At the time, one of those movie producers was the legendary, Ray Stark. Conrad reported, “One day Ray calls me up saying ‘I’m ready to make the movie, but I want to change the Matador to a prize fighter.’ I said, ‘Well, it is your property, Ray. Have you given any thought to who will play the lead?’ Stark replied, ‘Yeah, we’ve been talking to Sidney Poitier about doing it.’” Conrad went on to say, “I’m not sure what happened but Ray Stark called me back a few days later and said, ‘Well, maybe we should keep the central character a matador.’ That’s Hollywood!” Conrad mentioned how pleased he was that Matador would be available for the reading disabled.

Hahn, whose 32 books, including Harley Hahn’s Internet Yellow Pages, made him the best-selling Internet author of all time, said, “Reading one of my own books was more than a service, it was a wonderful experience. This is because reading the book out loud allowed me to make the book come alive for my listeners, in a way that I can’t do using mere words on a printed page. The wonderful folks at Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic made it possible for me to present the book in the way I created it, as a personal communication from one person to another.”

The Record-A-Thon continues through noon Saturday. Click here for more information or to sign up, or call 805.681.0531.

Kathy Wertheim and Tim Owens are with Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 