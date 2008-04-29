Celebrities Get Their Crack at Opening Books for Disabled

{mosimage}

Actor Efrem Zimbalist Jr., director Howard Storm, entrepreneur Jim McCoy and authors Barnaby Conrad and Harley Hahn all participated in reading books Tuesday at Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s weeklong, 13th annual Record-A-Thon. The books will be added to the nonprofit organization’s audio lending library for students who struggle with reading because of a physical or learning disability.

“I think it’s very important work and a privilege to be able to make books available to people who have limited or no vision or ability to read," said Zimbalist, a 50-year Hollywood film and television veteran, most notably 77 Sunset Strip and The F.B.I.

"I don’t have many things I can do in my life at my advanced age, but if this is helpful, I’m extremely grateful for it,” said Zimbalist, who read from Julie Andrews’ new book, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years.

Storm, who has directed numerous television shows from Mork & Mindy to Laverne & Shirley to Everybody Loves Raymond, started out his long and illustrious career as a stand-up comedian. It was fitting that he was given Steve Martin’s Born Standing Up to read.

Storm remarked afterward that “this is the best book on stand-up comedy I have ever read. As someone who started out this way, Steve has the art of stand-up down to a fine science, including all the nuances. And he makes fun of others along the way, which makes for hilarious reading.”

McCoy, founder and president emeritus of McConnell’s Ice Cream, said, “We who are so lucky and blessed with excellent health, are privileged to come and read for those who are not so fortunate and have difficulty reading.” McCoy read from Tom Brokaw’s book about the 1960s generation, Boom!

Conrad, Santa Barbara’s well known author, had occasion to read from his classic Matador, published in 1952 and oddly never recorded until now for the RFB&D library. Asked after his session why the book was never made into a movie, Conrad mentioned that it had been “optioned” around to several producers, “but nothing ever happened.”

At the time, one of those movie producers was the legendary, Ray Stark. Conrad reported, “One day Ray calls me up saying ‘I’m ready to make the movie, but I want to change the Matador to a prize fighter.’ I said, ‘Well, it is your property, Ray. Have you given any thought to who will play the lead?’ Stark replied, ‘Yeah, we’ve been talking to Sidney Poitier about doing it.’” Conrad went on to say, “I’m not sure what happened but Ray Stark called me back a few days later and said, ‘Well, maybe we should keep the central character a matador.’ That’s Hollywood!” Conrad mentioned how pleased he was that Matador would be available for the reading disabled.

Hahn, whose 32 books, including Harley Hahn’s Internet Yellow Pages, made him the best-selling Internet author of all time, said, “Reading one of my own books was more than a service, it was a wonderful experience. This is because reading the book out loud allowed me to make the book come alive for my listeners, in a way that I can’t do using mere words on a printed page. The wonderful folks at Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic made it possible for me to present the book in the way I created it, as a personal communication from one person to another.”

Kathy Wertheim and Tim Owens are with Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic.