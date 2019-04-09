Celebrity Attorney Michael Avenatti Sued in Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Two former FLIR Systems employees have sued celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti and his law firm, alleging professional negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

In the suit, plaintiffs William Parrish and Timothy Fitzgibbons allege egregious professional misconduct and dereliction of duty by Avenatti, his law firms, law partners and employees, including Jason Frank, Jason Frank Law, Scott Sims, and Alexander Conti.

At stake in the complicated lawsuit is $10 million in legal fees, including interest, connected to a 2011 case settlement, which the plaintiffs believe Avenatti is on the hook for.

After Parrish and Fitzgibbons left FLIR in 2006 to start their own business, FLIR sued them, but lost, according to court documents.

In 2008, the plaintiffs hired three law firms: Eagan Avenatti LLP, Panish Shea & Boyle LLP, and Stoll, Nussbaum & Polakov to jointly represent them and sue FLIR for malicious prosecution in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

In 2011, according to the recent lawsuit, FLIR agreed to pay $39 million to settle the case. The company was to wire the settlement funds directly into the Eagan Avenatti trust account.

"That seemingly simple transaction spawned seven years of unnecessary litigation rife with undisclosed conflicts of interest and ethical violations," the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, the firm Stoll, Nussbaum & Polakov objected to the money getting wired into the Eagan Avenatti trust account, but Avenatti did not inform his clients that Stoll objected.

The funds were transferred, and Parrish and Fitzgibbons received their share of the $39-million settlement. About $15.3 million was remaining for the attorneys.

According to the lawsuit, Avenatti paid the other firm, Panish Shea & Boyle, but did not pay Stoll, Nussbaum & Polakov.

The latter firm then sued Parrish and Fitzgibbons seeking its share of the settlement funds, about $5.4 million, which has risen to $10 million with accumulated interest.

The latest lawsuit, filed by the firm of Cappello & Noel LLP, seeks to hold Avenatti and his law firms accountable for the payment, if Stoll, Nussbaum & Polakov should prevail.

"The Eagan Avenatti defendants also did not advise plaintiffs that plaintiffs faced potential exposure to Stoll and his law firm for agreeing that the FLIR settlement funds could be deposited into EA's trust account," the lawsuit states.

"The Eagan Avenatti defendants then also concealed from plaintiffs that they had unilaterally transferred disputed settlement funds designated for attomeys' fees from the EA trust account to the EA operating account, and that those disputed funds were then used for Avenatti's/EA defendants' own interests."

Avenatti is a well-known attorney and recently represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her litigation against President Trump.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a federal judge in March dismissed a bankruptcy petition filed by Eagan Avenatti.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .