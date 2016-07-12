Celeste Turbeville Rejoins CASA Board of Directors

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the dependency court system, is pleased to announce the appointment of Celeste Turbeville to its board of directors.

“Celeste has been an incredible supporter of CASA of Santa Barbara County for many years,” said Kim Colby Davis, CASA’s executive director. “Prior to her last term on the CASA board, Celeste founded our annual volunteer appreciation dinner and has continued to underwrite the event because she so deeply appreciates the service of our volunteers. Additionally, she has worked with her friends for several years at Christmas to provide gifts for all of our teens. I’m thrilled to have someone with her passion return to board service.”

Turbeville returned to the CASA board for a second term beginning June 2016. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara and is currently a real estate investor.

She previously worked at Kinko’s Corporate as a financial analyst, and she has previously served on the boards for the Santa Barbara Orchestra and Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Turbeville founded Community Angels Network in 2003, which continues to donate to local charities in Santa Barbara.

As a survivor of childhood abuse, Turbeville considers it an honor to help CASA make a difference in children’s lives. She currently lives in Santa Barbara with her two teenagers, Conor and Maddy.

“After getting my new business on track, I am thrilled to be back on the board at CASA,” Turbeville said. “As Magic Johnson said, ‘All kids need is a little help, a little hope and someone who believes in them,’ and that is the beauty of the CASA program.”

CASA’s mission is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

The organization is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.

To learn more about CASA of Santa Barbara County, contact Crystal Moreno at 805.739.9102 x2594 or [email protected].

— Crystal Moreno is the recruiting and outreach director of CASA of Santa Barbara County.