Celia Macias of Carpinteria, 1935-2014

Posted on June 25, 2014 | 8:35 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Celia Gonzalez Macias, 79, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on June 18, 2014, surrounded by her family.

She was born in January 1935 in Guadalajara, Mexico. She came to Carpinteria at age 12 and attended local schools.

She married Joe "Bunky" Macias in 1956. She worked at the local lemon packing company, but her favorite job was raising four sons and nurturing and spoiling her grandchildren.

Celia was a loving woman whose greatest joy was her family and the families of her siblings. You would find her in the kitchen cooking delicious Mexican dishes for family or for larger family gatherings.

Family traditions were important to her. Christmas and birthdays were some of her favorite times as she was blessed to be surrounded by her sons, Joey (Annette), Ricky (Cheryl), Ruben (Cyndi) and Mario (Martha), and all 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Celia is also survived by her sisters, Anna Lomelí and Esther González, and her brother, Frank “Pancho” González. She was preceeded in death by her parents, three sisters and a brother.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Rosary services to be held at St. Joseph Church in Carpinteria at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, and again at 10 a.m. Friday for graveside services at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.