Celtic Duo Sam’n'Ash to Perform For Wooden Hall Concerts

By Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association | March 26, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Wooden Hall Concerts will present Celtic duo Sam'n'Ash at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. The performance will be recorded live for their next CD.

Sam ‘n’ Ash are an innovative duo in the world of folk music. Each musician is well-versed in their instrument, and the combination of accordion and mandolin is unique.

They perform mostly original material which blurs lines between multiple genres. Together, they create a unique blend of harmonic sound, rhythm and energy.

Ashley Broder is a local mandolinist, violinist and cellist who tours with folk dance band The Syncopaths, performs concerts with Fire and Grace and Ash, as well as her own trio.

Samantha Harvey is an award-winning accordionist, pianist and stepdancer. Steeped in the folk and Celtic traditions, her musical mastery, impeccable timing, and percussive steps appeal to audiences of all ages.

She is a TCRG with the world-renowned Claddagh School of Irish Dance, and when not performing, teaches music and dance.

Reserved seats are $22 or $25 cash at the door. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation for the use of the venue.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, a nonprofit and volunteer group, produces the Wooden Hall Concerts, which hosts top acoustic musicians.

For videos and tickets for the upcoming concert and the entire 2019 season, visit www.sbama.org.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.

 

