CenCal Health Announces Lynda Tanner as New Board Member

By Kelly Kapaun for CenCal Health | January 27, 2015 | 1:54 p.m.

Lynda Tanner
Lynda Tanner

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN, as a new board member.

Tanner is the president and chief executive officer of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, and she is responsible for planning, coordinating, managing and directing all the nonprofit’s activities and programs.

Tanner graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and also holds a master’s degree in nursing administration.

Prior to joining VNHC, Tanner served as a surveyor for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations and as the chief clinical executive for Sutter VNA and Hospice.

In addition to serving on the CenCal Health board, Tanner also serves on the California Association for Health Services at Home Board of Directors, the CHAPCA Board of Directors, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well board and the Casa Dorinda Board of Directors.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

