CenCal Health Provides Tips, Resources at Senior Expo in Santa Barbara

CenCal Health, the largest local insurer in the region, participated in the 26th annual Senior Expo at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The Senior Expo is the county’s largest health and active aging fair. At the Senior Expo, senior citizens had access to free flu shots, hearing exams, more than 90 exhibitor booths from organizations that provide goods and services for seniors and many other resources.

At the CenCal Health booth, seniors learned about preventive health guidelines and other health tips. CenCal Health serves more than 20,000 members over age 65 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

In addition to participating in the Senior Expo, CenCal Health was also one of many sponsors of the event. CenCal Health provided Senior Expo vouchers for 50 seniors who otherwise would not have been able to afford to attend the event.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.