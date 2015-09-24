CenCal Health Names Beverly Dolberg New Medical Director

She is board certified in internal medicine, a fellow in the American College of Physicians and a member of the National Association of Managed Care Physicians.

Dolberg obtained her master’s degree in Molecular Biology from Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. and her M.D. from Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Previously, she had a solo internal medicine practice in Media, Pa. and served on the Delaware County Board of Medicine. She then worked for the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Loma Linda, Calif. as an internal medicine physician. She has more than 15 years of clinical experience.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Dolberg as our new medical director,” said Dr. Mark Maddox, chief medical officer of CenCal Health. “In her role, she will help develop and enhance care management programs, improve quality programs and implement important health promotion programs.”

Dolberg was most recently the medical director at Kern Health Systems in Bakersfield, Calif. where she began her career in Medi-Cal-managed care in 2011 as associate medical director.

