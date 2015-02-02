CenCal Health Offers Tips to Make It Easier to Quit Smoking

With the holidays behind us and the new year in full swing, it is time to make that change you have always been wanting to make and finally quit smoking. Quitting smoking can be difficult and stressful for many and may have ended in several failed attempts.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of death in the United States that can be prevented. Ninety percent of lung cancer in men is directly related to smoking and 80 percent of lung cancer in women is caused by cigarettes. About 60 percent of American children ages 4 to 11 are exposed to secondhand smoke at home. On average, smokers die 13 to 14 years earlier than nonsmokers.

Electronic cigarettes (also called e-cigarettes) have become popular. Those selling these products say they are safer than cigarettes. But health experts are worried about their use.

CenCal Health offers tips and resources to make the smoking cessation process easier and more successful.

» Let your friends and family know about your plans to quit: It is important to have a support system when the addiction feels like its winning. Tell your family and friends why you are quitting, their encouragement can make a huge difference.

» Keep a craving journal: A few weeks before your quit date, start a craving journal and record patterns and triggers that urge you to smoke. If you are aware of the triggers beforehand, it will make it easier to avoid them during the quitting process.

» Avoid alcohol and other triggers: Once you are aware of the triggers that boost the urge to smoke, try and find ways to avoid them. If alcohol is a trigger, try drinking less when you first quit. If coffee is a trigger, switch to tea. If you usually smoke after meals, find something to do instead, like brushing your teeth or chewing gum.

» Try nicotine-replacement therapy: When you stop smoking, nicotine withdrawal may make you feel frustrated, depressed and irritable. Nicotine-replacement therapy can help reduce these feelings. Studies suggest nicotine gum, lozenges and patches can double your chances of quitting.

» Learn to manage stress: One reason people smoke is to deal with stress. After quitting, find a new way to relax, such as getting regular massages, yoga, tai chi or exercise. Physical activity can also help reduce nicotine cravings and ease withdrawal symptoms.

» Throw out anything that reminds you of smoking: Get rid of ashtrays, lighters, matches and cigarettes. If these are out of sight, the urge to smoke will be lower. Also, try to avoid spending time with friends who smoke.

» Call the CA Smokers’ Helpline: Talking with a professional can help keep you on track by providing advice, a plan of action, and words of encouragement. To speak to an expert, call the California Smokers’ Hotline at 800.NO.BUTTS. For Spanish, call 800.45.NO.FUME. This service is provided free of charge.

» Join a stop smoking program: The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments offer several programs and support groups for those who want to stop smoking. Talking with others who are also trying to quit may help with the process. It will show you that you are not alone and will allow you to obtain advice on the most successful quit tactics. Call 805.681.5407 for programs in South Santa Barbara County, 805.346.7274 for programs in North Santa Barbara County and 805.781.5564 for programs in San Luis Obispo County.

» Reward yourself for good behavior: Celebrate every milestone, including reaching 24 hours smoke free, one week smoke free, and one month smoke free. Reward yourself with a special treat, such as a fancy dinner, dessert or bubble bath. Rewarding yourself celebrates your triumphs and lowers the urge to smoke again.

*Healthy tips courtesy of CenCal Health, Helpguide.org, IB Times, WebMD and the American Heart Association.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.