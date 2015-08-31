Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

CenCal Health Partners with Care to Care to Manage Advanced Imaging Services

By Hannah Rael for CenCal Health | August 31, 2015 | 9:39 a.m.

CenCal Health, which provides service to low-income residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, announced a multi-year agreement today that establishes Care to Care as their exclusive provider of radiology benefit management (RBM) services.  

This agreement was based on the principle of providing the right test at the right time, with a focus on patient safety through the use of proprietary evidence-based criteria. 

Working closely with CenCal Health’s providers and hospitals, Care to Care will both assist in promoting the safe use of advanced imaging and provide an objective basis for informed evidence-based clinical decisions.

“Care to Care seeks to collaborate with CenCal Health providers to promote the most effective use of advanced imaging studies through informed clinical decision-making that results in better patient outcomes," said Julian ​Safir, MD, Care to Care’s Chief Medical Officer. "We feel strongly about raising awareness of radiation safety.” 

Care to Care will partner with CenCal Health to manage outpatient advanced imaging for its members including; magnetic resonance (MR), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET) and nuclear cardiology (NUC). 

“CenCal Health is excited to move the radiology benefit program forward with Care to Care as its new partner," said Mark Maddox, Chief Medical Officer. "Flexibility, quality, and service to our population were critical in the decision to use Care to Care.” 

Together, Care to Care and CenCal Health are focused on promoting a culture of increasingly thoughtful and judicious use of medical imaging.

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 