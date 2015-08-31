CenCal Health Partners with Care to Care to Manage Advanced Imaging Services

Advice

CenCal Health, which provides service to low-income residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, announced a multi-year agreement today that establishes Care to Care as their exclusive provider of radiology benefit management (RBM) services.

This agreement was based on the principle of providing the right test at the right time, with a focus on patient safety through the use of proprietary evidence-based criteria.

Working closely with CenCal Health’s providers and hospitals, Care to Care will both assist in promoting the safe use of advanced imaging and provide an objective basis for informed evidence-based clinical decisions.

“Care to Care seeks to collaborate with CenCal Health providers to promote the most effective use of advanced imaging studies through informed clinical decision-making that results in better patient outcomes," said Julian ​Safir, MD, Care to Care’s Chief Medical Officer. "We feel strongly about raising awareness of radiation safety.”

Care to Care will partner with CenCal Health to manage outpatient advanced imaging for its members including; magnetic resonance (MR), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET) and nuclear cardiology (NUC).

“CenCal Health is excited to move the radiology benefit program forward with Care to Care as its new partner," said Mark Maddox, Chief Medical Officer. "Flexibility, quality, and service to our population were critical in the decision to use Care to Care.”

Together, Care to Care and CenCal Health are focused on promoting a culture of increasingly thoughtful and judicious use of medical imaging.

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing CenCal Health.