Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:40 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

CenCal Health, Meals That Connect Help Needy Seniors Get Nutritious Meals

Patrtnership works to secure two refrigerated vans

CenCal Health CEO Bob Freeman, left, and Elias Nimeh, executive director of Meals That Connect, with refrigerated vans made possible through support from CenCal Health. Click to view larger
CenCal Health CEO Bob Freeman, left, and Elias Nimeh, executive director of Meals That Connect, with refrigerated vans made possible through support from CenCal Health. (Courtesy photo)
By Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health | December 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Each day, more than 1,800 seniors throughout the San Luis Obispo community receive a free, hot, noontime meal, thanks to Meals That Connect.

CenCal Health partners with Meals That Connect, supporting the purchase of two new refrigerated vans to deliver meals safely to senior centers and to homebound seniors.

Through this community partnership, CenCal Health is helping Meals That Connect in its mission to enhance health, restore dignity, promote independence and reduce isolation for aging residents in San Luis Obispo County.

Meals That Connect delivers meals to seniors 60 years of age or older at 10 different lunch sites throughout the county.

For seniors who are unable to leave their homes, volunteers will personally deliver meals, using those visits as opportunities to check in on the seniors and provide emergency assistance if necessary.

“CenCal Health is proud to sponsor Meals That Connect, with so many of our neighbors depending on their services every day,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

“Nutrition is a foundation for health, and for vulnerable seniors these daily interactions also serve as a bridge to critical health services and social contact that fosters dignity and well-being,” Freeman said.

For more information on Meals That Connect, visit www.mealsthatconnect.org. For more on CenCal Health, visit www.cencalhealth.org.

— Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 