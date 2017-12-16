CenCal Health, Meals That Connect Help Needy Seniors Get Nutritious Meals

Each day, more than 1,800 seniors throughout the San Luis Obispo community receive a free, hot, noontime meal, thanks to Meals That Connect.

CenCal Health partners with Meals That Connect, supporting the purchase of two new refrigerated vans to deliver meals safely to senior centers and to homebound seniors.

Through this community partnership, CenCal Health is helping Meals That Connect in its mission to enhance health, restore dignity, promote independence and reduce isolation for aging residents in San Luis Obispo County.

Meals That Connect delivers meals to seniors 60 years of age or older at 10 different lunch sites throughout the county.

For seniors who are unable to leave their homes, volunteers will personally deliver meals, using those visits as opportunities to check in on the seniors and provide emergency assistance if necessary.

“CenCal Health is proud to sponsor Meals That Connect, with so many of our neighbors depending on their services every day,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

“Nutrition is a foundation for health, and for vulnerable seniors these daily interactions also serve as a bridge to critical health services and social contact that fosters dignity and well-being,” Freeman said.

For more information on Meals That Connect, visit www.mealsthatconnect.org. For more on CenCal Health, visit www.cencalhealth.org.

— Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health.