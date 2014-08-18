Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

CenCal Health Ranks in Top 10th Percentile Nationally for Medicaid Plans

By Kelly Kapaun for CenCal Health | August 18, 2014 | 3:46 p.m.

CenCal Health has been recognized by the Department of Health Care Services for exceptional quality of care as measured by independently-certified HEDIS results reported to the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

This commendation was earned in recognition of exceptional performance for CenCal Health’s Santa Barbara County HMO product, based on the number of results for which CenCal Health rated in the best 10th percentile for Medicaid plans nationally. Medicaid is administered as “Medi-Cal” in the State of California.

This prized award was earned based on HEDIS 2013 results. This recognition was particularly significant since, barring a tie in the scoring for any particular award, only four quality of care awards are available for approximately 38 DHCS Medi-Cal regions statewide.

This year’s results reflect an improvement upon the results reported during 2013, which recently earned recognition from the DHCS for the quality care CenCal Health members can access.

“This marks the seventh such Quality Award earned by CenCal Health for the quality of care that our plan and its providers make possible for our Medi-Cal membership,” said Bob Freeman, CenCal Health CEO. “I would like to thank our staff and provider partners who deliver high quality care to our members each day. Everyone’s contribution to this achievement is genuinely appreciated.”

CenCal Health has earned many DHCS Quality Awards since 2000, when DHCS first developed a system to reliably measure and compare the quality of care delivered by Medi-Cal managed care plans. Since that time, CenCal Health has earned three gold awards, one silver award, one bronze award and two honorable mention awards.

Areas of Excellence

For CenCal Health’s Santa Barbara County Medi-Cal program, performance rated among the best Medicaid managed care plans for two vital aspects of diabetes management, including hemoglobin A1c control (59% had A1c levels <8.0%) and diabetic eye exams (70% had a recommended retinal exam). CenCal Health also sustained a year-over-year track record of excellent childhood immunization rates (85% completed a comprehensive series of timely childhood vaccinations). San Luis Obispo County Medi-Cal providers also achieved an excellent level of performance for members with controlled hemoglobin A1c levels <8.0% (61%).

A complete summary of CenCal Health’s latest HEDIS 2014 results are available for review by clicking here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 