CenCal Health Rated in Top 10% of Nation’s Medicaid Plans

This year, CenCal Health rated in the top 10 percent of Medicaid plans nationally for nine areas of care in the most recent state quality measurement ratings. This marks CenCal Health’s best overall performance over the 15 years the state of California has been measuring quality indicators.

“CenCal Health is proud of our physician, hospital and other affiliated partners for providing such high-quality and preventive care for our plan members,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

“Although this data only measured CenCal Health’s members, these great results reflect the care these same physicians and hospitals provide to all of their patients. We’re very fortunate to live in an area with such high-quality health care," Freeman said.

In Santa Barbara, excellent results were achieved in postpartum care and in several aspects of diabetes care. In San Luis Obispo, high performance was achieved in diabetes care, and in monitoring body weight for children and adolescents.

CenCal Health provides health coverage for nearly 178,000 members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, insuring the most people on the Central Coast.

Operating in the community for 33 years, CenCal Health partners with most local providers, hospitals, and nonprofit agencies to better serve their patients and coordinate care for the low-income residents of its counties.

For more information, visit www.cencalhealth.org or call 800-421-2560. Detailed results the performance are at www.cencalhealth.org/providers/quality-of-care/hedis.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for CenCal Health.