Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

CenCal Health Receives Community Partners in Excellence Award and Recognition From Assembly, Senate

By Hannah Rael for CenCal Health | March 22, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

CenCal Health CEO Robert Freeman accepts the Community Partners in Excellence Award from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care President and CEO Lynda Tanner. (Rhianna Mercier photo)

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care presented CenCal Health with the 2016 Community Partners in Excellence Award March 8 during PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare, a healthcare symposium hosted annually by VNHC. That same evening, CenCal Health received Certificates of Recognition from both the California Assembly and Senate.

Held at The Fess Parker: A Doubletree Resort each year, PHorum brings together national, regional and local healthcare leaders to discuss relevant issues affecting the Santa Barbara community.

The Community Partners in Excellence Award is presented each year at PHorum to recipients who work closely with VNHC to provide high-quality patient care. VNHC staff nominate awardees.
 
“I’m so grateful to have CenCal Health as a partner in serving the Central Coast,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of VNHC. “They go above and beyond in helping individuals.”

Tanner cited collaborative work on expanding telehealth programs and finding creative solutions to reach people most in need as other reasons why CenCal Health was this year’s recipient.

“It’s nice to get the recognition that what we are doing is having some resonance,” CenCal Health CEO Bob Freeman told the audience.

Freeman, along with seven other colleagues from CenCal Health representing diverse departments, accepted the award on the organization’s behalf.

On the heels of the VNHC award, the Assembly Certificate was presented by Assemblymember Das Williams of the California State Legislature.  The Senate Certificate was presented by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson of the Nineteenth Senate District.

Both certificates recognize CenCal Health’s commitment to promote the health and well-being of the Central Coast community.

CenCal Health provides health coverage for more than 172,000 members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, making it the largest health insurer in the area.

Operating in the community for more than 32 years, CenCal Health partners with many local providers, hospitals, community and nonprofit agencies to better serve their membership and coordinate care.

Hannah Rael is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 