CenCal Health Receives Community Partners in Excellence Award and Recognition From Assembly, Senate

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care presented CenCal Health with the 2016 Community Partners in Excellence Award March 8 during PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare, a healthcare symposium hosted annually by VNHC. That same evening, CenCal Health received Certificates of Recognition from both the California Assembly and Senate.

Held at The Fess Parker: A Doubletree Resort each year, PHorum brings together national, regional and local healthcare leaders to discuss relevant issues affecting the Santa Barbara community.

The Community Partners in Excellence Award is presented each year at PHorum to recipients who work closely with VNHC to provide high-quality patient care. VNHC staff nominate awardees.



“I’m so grateful to have CenCal Health as a partner in serving the Central Coast,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of VNHC. “They go above and beyond in helping individuals.”

Tanner cited collaborative work on expanding telehealth programs and finding creative solutions to reach people most in need as other reasons why CenCal Health was this year’s recipient.

“It’s nice to get the recognition that what we are doing is having some resonance,” CenCal Health CEO Bob Freeman told the audience.

Freeman, along with seven other colleagues from CenCal Health representing diverse departments, accepted the award on the organization’s behalf.

On the heels of the VNHC award, the Assembly Certificate was presented by Assemblymember Das Williams of the California State Legislature. The Senate Certificate was presented by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson of the Nineteenth Senate District.

Both certificates recognize CenCal Health’s commitment to promote the health and well-being of the Central Coast community.

CenCal Health provides health coverage for more than 172,000 members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, making it the largest health insurer in the area.

Operating in the community for more than 32 years, CenCal Health partners with many local providers, hospitals, community and nonprofit agencies to better serve their membership and coordinate care.

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing CenCal Health.