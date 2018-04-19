Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

CenCal Health Recognized as Fit-Friendly Worksite by American Heart Association

By Kelly Kapaun for CenCal Health | June 16, 2014 | 3:39 p.m.

CenCal Health has been recognized as a Gold-Level Fit-Friendly Worksite by the American Heart Association for helping employees eat better and move more.

“Physical activity and employee wellness are important priorities at CenCal Health," said Bob Freeman, CenCal Health CEO. “We are honored and excited to be recognized by the American Heart Association as a Gold-Level Fit-Friendly Worksite.”

Gold-level employers:

» Offer employees physical activity support.

» Provide/increase healthy eating options at the worksite.

» Promote a wellness culture.

The Fit-Friendly Worksites program is a catalyst for positive change in the American workforce by helping worksites make their employees’ health and wellness a priority.

American employers are losing an estimated $225.8 billion a year because of healthcare expenses and health-related losses in productivity, and those numbers are rising. Many American adults spend most of their waking hours at sedentary jobs. Their lack of regular physical activity raises their risk for a host of medical problems, such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Employers face $12.7 billion in annual medical expenses due to obesity alone. CenCal Health and the American Heart Association are working to change corporate cultures by motivating employees to start walking, which has the lowest dropout rate of any physical activity.

Recognition is a critical component of the Fit-Friendly Worksites program. Employers that join this program qualify for official recognition by the American Heart Association.

For more information about the Fit-Friendly Worksites program and how it is helping to improve the health of Americans by focusing on an activity that is convenient, free and easy, call 805.963.8862 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

