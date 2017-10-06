Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
CenCal Health Recognizes Local Health Center Partners

Health centers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties help patients regardless of their ability to pay

Staff from CenCal Health and Community Health Centers of the Central Coast gather to celebrate opening of CHCCC’s Oceano/Del Mar clinic. (CenCal Health)
By Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health | October 6, 2017 | 12:21 p.m.

In an effort to raise awareness about the many services available to people in need through health centers, CenCal Health joined organizations across the nation in recognizing the services America’s health centers have provided over the last 50 years during National Health Center Week in August.

“Our local community health centers are part of a network that provides care to many of our members living in our service area that depends on them for health services,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

“Health centers reduce and prevent chronic disease, provide a medical home for underserved patients, and provide patients with affordable options for care other than the costly emergency room, among many other benefits to people in our community,” he said.

Local health centers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties serve thousands of patients each year, a number that continues to grow annually due to their commitment to serve everyone regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

The health centers serve as a comprehensive and cost-effective health care option for underserved communities throughout Central Coast. Some of their successes include:

Producing significant savings every year; reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and visits to the emergency room; treating patients for a fraction of the average cost of one emergency room visit; maintaining patient satisfaction levels

CenCal Health staff were part of the Aug. 11 grand opening of a new health center in Oceano, the 30th location of the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHCCC), and are proud to be partners with CHCCC and all of our partners in the community.

CenCal Health’s Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) partners include:

American Indian Health & Services

Marian Community Clinics

Santa Barbara County Health Clinics Care Centers

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic

All for Health; Health for All

CenCal Health creates access to high quality health care for its members by contracting with local doctors, specialists, and hospitals in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. For more information, visit www.cencalhealth.org.

