Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

CenCal Health Wants You to Know: When Children Are Healthy, We All Win

By Kelly Kapaun for CenCal Health | November 11, 2013 | 4:09 p.m.

As health-care and insurance costs are at the center of much media attention right now, CenCal Health would like to share some information that can impact the physical and financial health of all of us regardless of health insurance status.

Healthy children are more likely to become healthy adults. Healthy habits should begin at birth, and we believe an investment in our youngest members leads to a healthier life. Proactively caring for our young also helps to mitigate future health issues including long-term disease such as diabetes and heart disease, and the need for costly prescription drugs.

Through its Live Better, Make a Change program, CenCal Health provides its members with resources and information for healthy eating and exercise. Parents are encouraged to commit to making healthy changes. CenCal Health promotes four important steps for children and families to live healthier lives. These steps include:

» 1) Drinking less soda or none at all. High soda consumption is one of the leading causes of obesity in children and adults.

» 2) Cutting back on TV to two hours or less. Sedentary children are not healthy children.

» 3) Getting one hour of exercise each day. Whether it’s riding a bike, playing outside with friends or taking a family walk, kids need to “move” in order to remain healthy.

» 4) Eating five or more fruits and vegetables each day. This is a tough one for kids, but if parents can incorporate vegetables into their meals and introduce healthy snacks as the only alternative then their children will learn to eat and even like these foods. They will feel better, too!

Childhood obesity is the No. 1 threat to our children’s health and one of the biggest contributors to this disease is the amount of sugar, especially through soda and sweetened drinks.

“It’s very simple. If parents could help reduce the amount of sugar and sugary soda their kids consume — even by 50 percent — it would have a tremendous positive impact on our entire health-care system — now and especially in the future,” said Bob Freeman, CenCal Health CEO.

CenCal Health has also been partnering with Network for a Healthy California and Partners for Fit Youth to promote the campaign called “Rethink your Drink,” to reduce soda consumption and overweight.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 