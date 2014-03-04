CenCal Health Welcomes New Board Members James Raggio, Joseph DeSchryver

CenCal Health is pleased to announce James Raggio, C.L.S., M.H.A., and Joseph DeSchryver as new board members.

Raggio is the chief executive office of Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

With nearly 24 years of experience with LVMC, Raggio began his career as the director of the clinical laboratory in 1980 and expanded his duties and responsibility to six clinical departments.

He has been active in various professional health organizations in Lompoc, serving as the administrator of Valley Medical Group in 1995 and playing a key role as the administrative director in the formation of the Mission Valley IPA.

Raggio has extended his skills to professional organizations such as the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, BETA Healthcare Group, Healthcare Association of Southern California and the District Hospital Leadership Forum.

He is involved in the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board, the Santa Barbara County Special Districts Association, the YMCA and the Lompoc Rotary Club.

DeSchryver is the chief Executive officer of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. He previously served as SVRMC’s chief operating officer, beginning in 2005.

Prior to his appointment at SVRMC, DeSchryver spent five years working for Tenet South Florida in various roles, including chief operating officer of West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

DeSchryver earned a bachelor of science degree in public administration from the University of Southern California and his master's degree in health services administration and master's degree in business administration from Arizona State University.

In 2006, DeSchryver was recognized as a recipient of the Top 20 Under 40 award by the Tribune Newspaper, and again in 2009 by Pacific Coast Business Times as a Top 40 Under 40 for the Tri-County areas. He is a 2005, 2010 and 2012 recipient of Tenet’s Circle of Excellence Award.

DeSchryver is an active member of the community and involved with numerous charitable causes and nonprofits, including Rotary of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.