CenCal Health’s Physicians’ Quality of Care Rates Among Highest of Nation’s Medicaid Plans

By Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health | August 2, 2018 | 9:57 a.m.

CenCal Health rates in the top 10 percent of Medicaid plans nationwide for 17 of 21 clinical quality of care measures. Of those, CenCal Health was in the top 5 percent for eight of the indicators.

This year’s overall results mark the best performance that CenCal Health and its network of physicians have achieved since CenCal Health began annual reporting in 2000.

Indicators scoring highly include several components of diabetes care, such as hemoglobin A1c (average blood glucose) control and timely retinal eye exams.

High scores in these areas are important because people with poorly controlled diabetes are at higher risk for lower-limb amputation and diabetic retinopathy, an eye disease that affects eight million Americans with diabetes and the leading cause of blindness.

Over the last two years, eye exam screenings for diabetic members in San Luis Obispo County have improved 13 percentage points.

In Santa Barbara County, the percentage of diabetic members who had a poorly controlled hemoglobin A1c test rated among the best 5 percent in the nation.

“These outstanding results are directly attributable to the dedication of our physician network,” said Dr. Takashi Wada, chief medical officer at CenCal Health.

“The unique collaboration between CenCal Health and our physicians continues to deliver year-over-year improvements in the quality of care provided to Medi-Cal members in our community,” Dr. Wada said.

CenCal Health also scored high marks in delivering maternity care and education to new mothers. Timely and appropriate maternity care can prevent complications that can affect the health of mother and baby.

About 90 percent of CenCal Health’s pregnant mothers receive timely prenatal care, according to the results.

Results in Santa Barbara rated among the highest of Medicaid plans for timely postpartum care, an important check-up to address any adverse effects of childbirth, including emotional changes like postpartum depression.

Additional measures that rate in the top 5 percent include: Counseling to help children and adolescents maintain healthy weight, adolescent immunizations, and hemoglobin A1c not poorly controlled for patients with diabetes.

Other measures that also rated in the top 10 percent include blood pressure control for diabetic members, pediatric well-care exams, counseling to help children and adolescents maintain healthy weight, avoidance of imaging studies for low back pain, and high blood pressure control.

Health plans report results annually as part of a set of standardized performance measures called HEDIS®, which allows consumers to compare health care quality among plans nationally.

To learn more about CenCal Health’s services, visit CenCal Health’s website at www.cencalhealth.org or call 800-421-2560. Detailed performance results are available on the CenCal Health website at www.cencalhealth.org/providers/quality-of-care/hedis.

— Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health.

 

