CenCal Launches Updated and Extended Website

By Hannah Rael for CenCal Health | November 13, 2015 | 10:13 a.m.

CenCal Health is proud to announce the launch of its new website, which has many new features and benefits to empower a healthy community as well as CenCal Health’s members and providers. 

CenCal Health now provides health insurance for more than 167,000 members, including one in four residents of Santa Barbara County and one in five residents of San Luis Obispo County.

Highlights of the new website include a new Community section with links to resources on housing, transportation and healthy living, among other topics, as well as a new section called Explore CenCal Health, which provides information about the mission, eligibility requirements, board and staff and careers.

“Access to health education combined with access to high quality medical services is fundamental to improving the well-being of the people of the Central Coast,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health. “Resources in the new website can help connect our members and the rest of the community to valuable information that empowers them to make informed health decisions and have better ownership of their wellness.”

The new Community section contains valuable community resources, including healthy living information. It contains information on other social service resources in the area, including transportation, mental health, food, shelter, clothing and more.

The Community section also has education information on how to manage a health condition, to find health resources and to stay healthy. Additionally, it features a News and Calendar section so you can stay up to date on the latest national, regional and local health policy trends as well as CenCal Health-sponsored events and information about the ways CenCal Health impacts local communities.  

The new Explore CenCal Health section makes it easy to find information about CenCal Health’s mission and programs. It lists eligibility requirements as well as information about how each health plan works.

It also lists career opportunities as well as current staff and board members. Moreover, annual reports and a copy of the budget can be found here.

In proximity to the website launch, CenCal Health premiered The Community Pulse, a bi-monthly e-newsletter for partners, providers and friends in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. 

The e-newsletter provides information about what is happening not only at CenCal Health but also with national news and trends related to the health care industry. Subscribe by sending a request to [email protected].

The Health services section highlights preventative health guidelines and health education information for members in easy, downloadable formats in both Spanish and English. 

A new Provider Search module will be completed soon as well, so members may look up information and photos of contracted providers in our service area. 

New features give providers the tools they need to effectively serve our members and deliver the highest quality of care. 

With a few clicks, you can find out about programs, documents on how to join our network, information to educate staff on authorizations, eligibility and the locations of upcoming trainings. 

Provider photos, videos and testimonials are now available as well. 

Hannah Rael is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

 
