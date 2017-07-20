CenCal Taps Nicole Bennett as Outreach Coordinator

CenCal Health has announced Nicole Bennett is its new community outreach coordinator, covering Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Bennett will be based in the San Luis Obispo CenCal Health office.

She is a San Luis Obispo County native and has extensive experience in the medical field. She has worked in physician offices in podiatry, pain management, dermatology and pediatric care.

“Nicole’s background is a tremendous asset to our community outreach team,” said Bob Freeman, CenCal Health CEO.

“We’re glad to have a local resident with her experience representing our team in the community, especially in San Luis Obispo,” Freeman said.

Bennett is currently completing her bachelor of science degree in healthcare administration and management at Colorado State University.

After graduation, she plans to apply for a master’s program in public health with an emphasis on health policy.

For more information, visit www.cencalhealth.org.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for CenCal Health.